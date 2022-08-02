ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD hosting National Night Out across New York City boroughs

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York police are planning for a night of community building and fun with their NYPD’s National Night Out tonight at police stations across the city.

The 43rd Precinct will transform into a community fair that’s meant to connect police officers with the neighborhoods they work in.

The first National Night Out was held in 1984 with communities across 23 states. Since then, the campaign has continued to grow.

At precincts and other locations across the five boroughs, police departments will hold events with food, games, safety demonstrations and more.

Current and retired officers say it’s a way to build relationships with the community.

The 43rd Precinct will be having their event in the Kmart parking lot on Bruckner Boulevard starting at 2 p.m.

To find where a National Night Out is happening near you, click HERE .

Do you think events like National Night Out help improve community relations? Let us know in our poll here.

