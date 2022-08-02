ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt 12: Hot weather, high temps return for possible heat wave

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

With temperatures expected to soar over the next few days, it's important for New Yorkers to protect themselves against the heat.

Neighbors should limit outdoor activities when high temperatures peak during the day. For those that do go outside, make sure to take it slow and drink plenty of water.

Try to stay indoors when its cooler and don't forget to check on your neighbors.

The hot weather comes just weeks after four people died from the most recent heat wave in July.

Anyone experiencing symptoms for heat stroke or heat exhaustion, get to a cooler location and call 9-1-1 if your symptoms worsen.

