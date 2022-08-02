ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.

Officers say the incident took place at around midnight in front of 3205 Oxford Ave.

According to the NYPD, the man was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No information has been released on who the suspect or the victim is.

The victim is in stable condition.

