ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Sunak can win next general election, say Scottish Tory MPs and MSPs

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU0Oz_0h1Umph700

Rishi Sunak can win the next general election and stop a deal between the SNP and Labour, 10 Scottish Tories have said as they announced their support for the former chancellor.

Mr Sunak currently trails opponent Liz Truss in the polls for the party’s leadership, but finished the first round with more support among MPs .

On Tuesday, 10 MPs and MSPs from north of the border, including former Scottish leader Jackson Carlaw , announced they were backing Mr Sunak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7CY0_0h1Umph700

MPs John Lamont and Andrew Bowie along with MSPs Maurice Golden, Jeremy Balfour, Miles Briggs, Dean Lockhart, Donald Cameron, Alexander Stewart and Liz Smith also backed the former chancellor.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the group played up his electability, which they claim would stop a deal between the SNP and Labour that would secure a second independence referendum.

Both Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have repeatedly rejected the idea of a coalition or agreement with the SNP after the next general election.

“If we want to keep our country united, we must win the next election,” the Tories said.

“A Labour-SNP pact would put the future of the UK at risk and would give the nationalists licence to divide Scotland all over again with a second independence referendum.

“We cannot allow that to happen, and the polls consistently show that Rishi is the candidate most likely to win the next general election and put a stop to any dodgy backroom deal.

“A second divisive referendum is the wrong priority for Scotland at the worst possible time.”

He knows competence and prosperity are not just a recipe for Conservative success across the UK, but also to beat the SNP

Group of Scottish Tory politicians

The group went on to say that Mr Sunak was the “best candidate” to deal with the cost of living crisis as well as deliver “leadership on the world stage”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49c2GG_0h1Umph700

The former chancellor also has a plan to “kick the SNP Government out of office”, the faction said.

“He knows competence and prosperity are not just a recipe for Conservative success across the UK, but also to beat the SNP,” they added.

“He has a plan which will work for Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“He wants to boost support for the Union by supporting shared infrastructure and by investing in local communities, delivering schemes and projects that work for them.

“He has already laid out plans on how to cut crime, to build the housing we need, to tackle the NHS backlogs and so much more.

“Under Rishi, management of the UK economy will be based on sound financial planning and improving productivity through enhancing skills and embracing new technology.

“This will ensure long term credibility and ultimately prosperity not just for this generation but for future generations.”

The article comes just 24 hours after nine Tory MSPs voiced their support for Liz Truss.

Writing in the Times, Finlay Carson, Sharon Dowey, Murdo Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Liam Kerr, Stephen Kerr, Douglas Lumsden, Oliver Mundell and Graham Simpson described Ms Truss as a “heartfelt and passionate Unionist”, adding “with Liz as prime minister the Union won’t just be defended, it will be championed”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak and Truss tear each other apart on economy in latest leadership hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have continued to attack each other’s economic plans in the fourth Tory leadership hustings, with the former chancellor saying that unless inflation is brought under control, “we can kiss goodbye to winning that next election”.The two candidates vying to become prime minster were put to the test of party members once again at a Tory hustings in Eastbourne, Sussex, on Friday.The event, which lasted for almost two hours, started with a bang for Ms Truss, who received the backing of Conservative former minister and vice-chairwoman of the 1922 Committee Nus Ghani.The MP for Wealden in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tories can ‘kiss goodbye’ to next election if they fail to control inflation, says Sunak

Conservatives can “kiss goodbye” to hopes of winning the next general election unless they get inflation under control, Rishi Sunak has warned.Mr Sunak was speaking at a Tory leadership contest hustings in Eastbourne a day after the Bank of England forecast inflation will peak at 13.3 per cent and the cost of living crisis will stretch into the expected election year of 2024.The former chancellor has repeatedly warned that his leadership rival Liz Truss’s plan for at least £30bn of immediate tax cuts will fuel inflation and risk extending the crisis.He told Conservative activists on Friday that the most important...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ignoring the SNP ‘dangerously complacent’, says Sunak

Ignoring the SNP would be “dangerously complacent”, Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said.Laying out his plans for Scotland if he were to become prime minister, Mr Sunak said his government would be the most active in Scotland in decades by sending ministers to Scotland more regularly and reforming the union unit within Number 10.The reformed unit, the former chancellor claims, will ensure “every single” government department operates UK-wide, despite key policy areas like education and health having been in the control of Holyrood since devolution in 1999.The comments come after Mr Sunak’s opponent Liz Truss said she would “ignore”...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak warns ‘we’ll lose election if inflation rampant’ as Truss heckled

Rishi Sunak has told Tory members the party will lose the 2024 general election if inflation is not brought under control – in a veiled warning of the risks of electing as leader Liz Truss, who wants to slash taxes immediately.At a leadership hustings in Eastbourne, the former chancellor said he was “particularly worried about policies that risk making it worse and last longer”.As the event began, Ms Truss was heckled before resuming her speech to blame “infiltrators” and attack “unfair protests” that “interrupt our democracy”.Earlier, Mr Sunak was filmed boasting about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas”...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Rachael Hamilton
Person
Liam Kerr
Person
Oliver Mundell
Person
Jeremy Balfour
Person
Murdo Fraser
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jackson Carlaw
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings

Liz Truss has vowed to clamp down on “unfair protests” after a small group of climate activists disrupted her speech at a Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne, East Sussex.The five protesters, believed to be from the Green New Deal Rising group, heckled Ms Truss over climate change and energy bills.They could be heard shouting “shame on you” and calling for a Green New Deal.The Foreign Secretary described them as “infiltrators”, before vowing to clamp down on “militant trade unions” and “unfair protests”.Ms Truss said after they left the studio: “Can I just say a few words on the militant people...
PROTESTS
The Independent

NHS 111: Cyber-attack causes major IT systems outage

People seeking medical help via the NHS 111 call line have been warned of delays after a cyberattack caused a “major” computer system outage, which may not be resolved until next week.The “security issue” was first identified early on Thursday and is affecting an IT system called Adastra, which is used to refer patients for care – including ambulances being dispatched, out-of-hours appointment bookings and emergency prescriptions.The system is used by 85 per cent of NHS 111 providers and several out-of-hours services, and the outage was described by the Welsh Ambulance Service as “major”, “far reaching” and affecting all four...
HEALTH
The Independent

Port of Felixstowe workers to strike for eight days over pay dispute

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe are to strike for eight days later this month in a dispute over pay.Members of Unite will walk out on 21 August after talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row.Unite said more than 1,900 workers at Felixstowe, the country’s biggest container port, will be taking industrial action.The strike was called after Unite said the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to improve on its offer of a 7 per cent pay increase, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.The company has prioritised delivering multimillion-pound dividends rather than paying its workers a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy