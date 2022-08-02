Boy in Georgia selling lemonade to pay off his medical bills

An 11-year-old boy in Georgia is working to help pay off his medical bills by selling lemonade after he was hit by a car.

Teddy Counihan's family were struggling to afford the hospital costs after he was struck while cycling in his neighbourhood.

In a bid to raise some money, Teddy, who lost his mother in October of 2021, set up a stand in his driveway.

The boy's injuries included a skull fracture, broken tibia and fibula, and road rash.

