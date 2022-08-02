Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kalamazoo Ribfest

Read on wrkr.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
We Could Soon See A New Brewery Replace Former Big Apple Bagels on S. Westnedge
The longer I live in the Kalamazoo-area the more I realize we've got a strong case for snatching the Beer City USA title away from Grand Rapids. With such notable breweries such as Final Gravity, Wax Wings, One Well and of course the OG craft brewery, Bell's, there is no shortage of libations to go around!
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
How to Win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride – Vintage 1981 Honda CB750K
For the first time in the Rocker's history, this summer's classic ride is on two wheels instead of four. Check out this vintage 1981 Honda CB750K. We're giving it away at the end of summer and it could be yours. How to win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride. There are...
Crain's Detroit Business
A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale
GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
tmpresale.com
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan
Michigan just got a little bit more green. A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently opened another location in the state. Read on to learn more. Pincanna, a popular retail cannabis dispensary chain, just celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
wmuk.org
At a newly accessible venue in Kalamazoo, a belated birthday party for the ADA
The Americans with Disabilities Act turned 30 at an unfortunate time. The birthday, in summer of 2020 coincided with the pre-vaccine days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, two years after COVID dashed hopes of a 30th birthday bash, celebrants gathered in Kalamazoo to mark the ADA's 32nd anniversary. The nonprofit...
This Is Who Has The Best French Fries In Kalamazoo
French Fries may be the pinnacle of snack foods. Let's just take a moment to observe how awesome they are. There are so many different kinds that you can find from the shape to the kinds of potatoes used to make them, even to the way that they are made which separates the elite from the mediocre. But where are your go-to spots for the best french fries? There are too many places I've experienced where I thought, "Okay, I need to take about a pound of these home." They really are dangerous.
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Inside the Kellogg Manor House That You Can Tour Free of Charge
At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free. The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.
Bakery and Snacks
Kellogg, General Mills and Frito-Lay co-manufacturer and Michigan bakery giant changes ownership
Roskam Baking Co. – one of the largest bakeries in the US, punching in over $600m in annual sales – is merging with better-for-you granola and snacks producer Organic Milling, following its acquisition by Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p). After nearly a century as a family-owned business, the Chicago-based...
West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business
A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see. Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours. Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?. Beth Felicelli...
The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area
Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
