ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, coach Dennis Allen described the injury as “significant.” In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I’m doing great and in good spirits. ... I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out,” Monday said on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
MLB

Quintana eager for fresh start with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The 2022 version of José Quintana bears little resemblance to the pitcher that had a 6.43 ERA and gave up 12 home runs in 63 innings last year in stints with the Angels and Giants. In fact, he looks more like the 2016 version of Quintana, an All-Star with the White Sox.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy