METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, coach Dennis Allen described the injury as “significant.” In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I’m doing great and in good spirits. ... I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out,” Monday said on Instagram.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO