Read on www.ktlo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Yardbarker
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Pirates say pitcher acquired for Quintana will be starter
A couple of ‘real professionals’ left the Pirates in trades as GM Ben Cherington explained the moves & where he sees the 3 players fitting in Pittsburgh
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, coach Dennis Allen described the injury as “significant.” In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I’m doing great and in good spirits. ... I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out,” Monday said on Instagram.
‘Joe’s light shines’: Philly sports mega fan with autism holds his own with passion, encyclopedic knowledge
Who said you had to be there to know about it? Joe Falchetta, 32, of Roxborough wasn’t born for so many of Philly’s great sports moments, but he can hold his own with any Philadelphia sports historian.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Quintana eager for fresh start with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS – The 2022 version of José Quintana bears little resemblance to the pitcher that had a 6.43 ERA and gave up 12 home runs in 63 innings last year in stints with the Angels and Giants. In fact, he looks more like the 2016 version of Quintana, an All-Star with the White Sox.
MLB・
Comments / 0