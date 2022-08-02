Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Read on www.npr.org
Related
NPR
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
NPR
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
NPR
Abortion Laws in Texas are Disrupting Maternal Care
New abortion bans across the country have made some doctors hesitant to provide care for pregnancy complications. That's led to life-threatening delays, and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Senior health editor Carrie Feibel shares the story of one woman in Texas, whose pregnancy became a medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
A jury says InfoWars' Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
An Austin, Texas, jury today awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million dollars for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The two-week trial became at times emotional as the parents confronted Jones for the first time in the courtroom.
NPR
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The drought in the West and climate change have smaller cities rethinking their economies, especially if...
NPR
A 911 dispatcher help a woman save her husband's life
Audio will be available later today. A California woman saved her husband's life with CPR instructions from a 911 dispatcher.
Comments / 0