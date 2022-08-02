ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Would Fill 2 Spots if Elite Transfers Available

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney was forced to retire from football this week thus opening another scholarship under the 85-overall limit. It’s uncertain if Sam Pittman will fill the vacant slots. He was asked Tuesday if that was a possibility and discussed what options he would have.
Rogers Heritage football enters new era

ROGERS, Ark. — A new season brings a new coach and a new era of Rogers Heritage football. Eric Munoz is taking over a Heritage program that has struggled to find success in previous years. The War Eagles are coming off a tough 2021 outing, finishing the season with...
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas

In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
Racism, Christianity and Reparations

The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival

The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
Blue Crane deal with Esusu offers residents credit-building amenity

Bentonville real estate developer Blue Crane is partnering with a New York-based fintech startup to add a financial amenity for residents in two Northwest Arkansas properties. Esusu captures rent-payment data and reports it to major credit bureaus, like TransUnion and Experian, allowing renters to use rental payment histories to benefit their credit scores.
Fayetteville prohibits overnight parking of RVs, other large vehicles on city streets

A new Fayetteville law puts restrictions on how long large vehicles can be parked on city streets. The City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit overnight parking of trucks, tractors and trailers with a capacity of over one ton, including motorhomes, recreational vehicles (RVs), fifth wheel trailers and camper trailers. The rule states large vehicles cannot be parked on any city street between midnight and 6 a.m.
