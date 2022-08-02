Read on www.ktlo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
fox16.com
Hogs Would Fill 2 Spots if Elite Transfers Available
FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney was forced to retire from football this week thus opening another scholarship under the 85-overall limit. It’s uncertain if Sam Pittman will fill the vacant slots. He was asked Tuesday if that was a possibility and discussed what options he would have.
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
KHBS
Rogers Heritage football enters new era
ROGERS, Ark. — A new season brings a new coach and a new era of Rogers Heritage football. Eric Munoz is taking over a Heritage program that has struggled to find success in previous years. The War Eagles are coming off a tough 2021 outing, finishing the season with...
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
RELATED PEOPLE
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
kuaf.com
Racism, Christianity and Reparations
The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
5newsonline.com
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley
A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5newsonline.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
talkbusiness.net
Blue Crane deal with Esusu offers residents credit-building amenity
Bentonville real estate developer Blue Crane is partnering with a New York-based fintech startup to add a financial amenity for residents in two Northwest Arkansas properties. Esusu captures rent-payment data and reports it to major credit bureaus, like TransUnion and Experian, allowing renters to use rental payment histories to benefit their credit scores.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville prohibits overnight parking of RVs, other large vehicles on city streets
A new Fayetteville law puts restrictions on how long large vehicles can be parked on city streets. The City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit overnight parking of trucks, tractors and trailers with a capacity of over one ton, including motorhomes, recreational vehicles (RVs), fifth wheel trailers and camper trailers. The rule states large vehicles cannot be parked on any city street between midnight and 6 a.m.
SWEPCO clarifies residential solar panel information
On August 3, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) issued a press release to address some misconceptions it has heard from customers regarding the cost and process of installing solar panels on residential homes.
Comments / 0