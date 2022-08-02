TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was convicted Friday of dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO