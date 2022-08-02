Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. named USA TODAY National Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Read on www.ktlo.com
MHHS football team to host scrimmage Friday
The Mountain Home High School football team is giving fans their first opportunity to preview the upcoming season. A scrimmage is scheduled for Friday night at Bomber Stadium. The public is invited to attend. Fans will need to bring a bottle of water or Gatorade for admission. All drinks will need to be brought to the front gate of the stadium.
