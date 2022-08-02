Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades

Read on montco.today
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Blue Bell Landscaper Makes It a Double Header for Recreating ‘Field of Dreams’ Diamond in Iowa
A Blue Bell landscaper has, for the second time, recreated Hollywood's "Field of Dreams" in Iowa.Image via iStock. Blue Bell commercial landscaper BrightView has once again pulled off something of a miracle in Iowa. For the second time in its corporate history, it was engaged by Major League Baseball (MLB) to recreate the retro baseball diamond from Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, the setting for the 1989 movie.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives
Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on its list of the best cities for life sciences talent.
outdoors.org
Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
morethanthecurve.com
Indoor sports training facility seeking to open in Plymouth Meeting
Max Power Sports is seeking zoning relief to open a sports training facility at 105 Lee Drive in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The application went before Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency on August 3rd. The zoning relief being sought involves impervious coverage and parking. During the August 3rd meeting, a...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Five New Members to Be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release. The inductees are Stephen Buonato ‘82, Robert Dumont ‘86, Kate Dessart-Mager ‘02,...
morethanthecurve.com
Code Red declared for Montgomery County
A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
