16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth

Read on www.wavy.com
Related
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Man charged following quadruple shooting involving deputy in Downtown Norfolk
Police have a person of interest in custody following a shooting that left four people with gunshot wounds.
WAVY News 10
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council …. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from Cumberland breeding …. Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after …. Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. Teen improving after...
WAVY News 10
Teen improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Teen improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk. VBSPCA receives 17 beagles from Cumberland breeding …. Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after …. Teen sentenced for Heritage High School shooting. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. Virginia Beach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
13newsnow.com
Teen sentenced for shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News
Jacari Taylor got 10 years for the shooting that happened last September. Two students were hurt.
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
13newsnow.com
4 people shot in Downtown Norfolk early Friday morning
The shooting happened outside Legacy Lounge. One person was detained. All four victims are expected to be okay.
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Investigators find explosive materials inside Virginia Beach man's home
The materials can detonate when impacted by a high speed project, like a bullet, according to the search warrant.
13newsnow.com
15 people have been shot this year in Downtown Norfolk
Four of those people died. Police have enhanced their presence on busy nights, so what more can be done to curb crime?
WAVY News 10
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Call (252) 453-8204 if you have any information that could assist investigators. Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is underway. Coleman Bridge closure issues cause headaches for …. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. USS Wasp returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 18 …. TODAY: Jefferson Lab...
13newsnow.com
Context: Quadruple-shooting next to Slover Library makes 15 people shot in Downtown Norfolk in 2022
Dan Kennedy surveyed dozens of business owners about the crime earlier this year. 90% believed an enhanced police presence would help curb crime.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
Man left with serious injuries after vehicle carjacked in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a carjacking that left one man with serious injuries. Officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street for a reported carjacking around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday.
Comments / 1