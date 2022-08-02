ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARLO ALLEVA: Slow bicycle crunch

By Marlo Alleva
The Ledger
 3 days ago
There are so many movements and exercises out there that if you just change your level of momentum you can also change the focus. Typically, when a move is faster, you get more repetitions in a shorter amount of time. But you also open yourself up for sloppiness and less range of motion. But if you slow the same moves down, you tend to have more balance, and a stronger focus on the muscles you are trying to work.

Our move today is a slow bicycle crunch. All you need for this exercise is a flat surface. This move will be focusing on your complete core, and zeroing in on your lower abdominals. And because of the bicycle motion with your legs, you will have toning benefits as well.

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your back, and drawing both knees up into a 90-degree angle above your hips. Over exaggerate pressing your spine into the floor by slightly rolling your hips up and back. Then gently place your fingertips just behind each ear, holding your chest tall and your elbows out away from your body. If you find that you need a little more leverage, simply keep both arms extended by your side with your hands on the floor.

Now, start bicycling! Slowly! Proceed to extend one leg straight out from your body, keeping the other bent in a 90-degree angle. Once you get a full extension, slowly bring that knee back into the starting position. Then repeat on the opposite leg, all the while bringing both legs back to the starting position for each repetition.

Traditionally in a bicycle crunch both legs are moving in opposite directions simultaneously. Just like you were riding a bicycle. But when you slow it down, freezing the legs at a starting position helps you focus on form and extension.

Give yourself at least a set of 10 slow bicycle crunches, then give yourself a small break to catch your breath and reposition.

Shoot for at least three sets. And this is a great exercise to use as a warm-up for any abdominal routine. Slow and steady wins the race!

The Ledger

