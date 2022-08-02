Illinois Town Experimenting with Drones as 1st Responders

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave in particular has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers. It's the Eternal Silence statue (aka Dexter Graves Monument). It's quite the foreboding sculpture of a hooded individual that appears in a cloak. The legend says if you stare into its eyes, you'll soon after get a brief flash in your mind of how you will one day meet your end.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO