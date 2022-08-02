Illinois Town Experimenting with Drones as 1st Responders

Read on 101theeagle.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
A bar in Illinois has a Wall of “Flame” for it’s Spicy XXX Wings
Do you think you have the intestinal fortitude to complete this blazing hot wing challenge and end up on the famous Wall of Flame at one of the best wing places in the Land of Lincoln?. If you are looking for great wings in Chicago then you have to go...
Watch a Dog in Illinois Become Fascinated with the Dog on TV
Some people don't understand that what they see on TV isn't real. That's especially true for an Illinois dog who was convinced the dog he was seeing on TV was in the room with him. This new video share comes from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It involves a dog named...
Google is just made a huge investment in Illinois
All the talk over the past couple of months is about the big companies leaving the land of Lincoln, well that trend just changed with Google's parent company making a huge investment purchase here in Illinois. According to Forbes.com, the parent company of Google, called Alphabet, just bought one of...
Legend Says This Illinois Grave Statue Will Show How You’ll Die
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave in particular has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers. It's the Eternal Silence statue (aka Dexter Graves Monument). It's quite the foreboding sculpture of a hooded individual that appears in a cloak. The legend says if you stare into its eyes, you'll soon after get a brief flash in your mind of how you will one day meet your end.
Watch Eddie Munson from Stranger Things Meet Metallica in Chicago
Two worlds collided in Chicago Thursday. Eddie Munson who made Master of Puppets famous again in season 4 of Stranger Things just met Metallica in Chicago and it was the most metal moment ever. If you're new to Stranger Things, season 4 featured new character Eddie Munson. Eddie is a...
Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar
If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
A Bed & Breakfast was named the Most Romantic Getaway in Illinois
Couples are always looking for a great place to have a romantic getaway during the summer, and one website ranked the top 15 romantic getaways in the Land of Lincoln, and even with the nice hotels in Chicago, a bed and breakfast took the top spot!. According to a ranking...
