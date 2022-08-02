New boater rules set after completion of emergency dredge on Beer Can Island

Read on www.yourobserver.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district
Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
Mysuncoast.com
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key project manager's second retirement sticks
After 23 years of service to the town of Longboat Key, Public Works Department Project Manager James Linkogle is retiring. However, this is not his first time trying to leave the department. In 2018 he was set to retire based on his benefits package through the town. He was approached by then town manager, Dave Bullock, and asked to stay on longer to aid in carrying out the town’s power line burying project.
Longboat Observer
Remaining no-swim advisories dropped in Sarasota
All remaining no-swim advisories have been lifted for Sarasota County beaches, the Florida Department of Health’s county office said this week. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable levels at Bird Key/Ringling Causeway, Venice Fishing Pier and Brohard Beach in Monday testing, the final three sites of the original list of seven posted last week.
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
Officials remind palmetto berry harvesters about permits
Saw palmettos are in bloom, which means their berries are in plentiful supply. But before you reach out to grab a handful, officials want to remind you about the legal ramifications.
Longboat Observer
City Commission allows demolition of 1925 Sarasota building to proceed
Under previous ownership in 2014, the Sarasota Historic Preservation Board approved the demolition of the century-old Palm Apartments building at 1225-1231 Second St., but the removal of the building, which today houses one residential unit and three commercial offices, never occurred. In May, by a 3-2 vote, that same body...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
New utility rate to help combat pollution in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A slight but significant change is coming to utility bills in Sarasota County. Recently, the County Commission adopted an ordinance to allow homes to be assessed by a Stormwater Environmental Utility Rate. It's part of a long-term goal toward water quality improvement. Prior to this...
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Longboat Observer
Residents urge Manatee County to upgrade Lakewood Ranch pool plans
After more than a dozen Lakewood Ranch area residents attended a July 28 County Commission budget meeting, advocating for a 50-meter swimming pool at the future Premier Park project in Lakewood Ranch, instead of the previously proposed 25-meter pool, a county staff member confirmed such a change is feasible. Angela...
Longboat Observer
FPL upgrades power lines to withstand severe storms
Standing next to a 6,000-pound steel and concrete pole Florida Power & Light was erecting at the eastern end of University Parkway, spokesperson George Bennett talked about his company's technological advances. It was part of FPL's effort to show local residents how it is upgrading its main power lines to...
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Who… who… who… is in there?
Animal complaint: A resident alerted police to the presence of a dead bird, tangled in fishing line, stuck in a nearby tree. The officer, upon determining the incident was not a criminal matter, requested the town’s Public Works Department remove the bird from the tree. Funny, how?. 11:30 p.m.,...
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
WATCH: Video shows bold manatee chasing gator in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured by a man at a Sarasota park shows a manatee chasing an alligator. In the video, Dennis Osha records a manatee keeping an alligator in front of it as both animals swim across the water at Myakka River State Park. The Everglades Holiday...
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Longboat Observer
Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $2.8 million
A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Meike Dooley, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 550 Norton St. to E. Belinda Bauer and Peter Haselhorst, trustees, of Fontana, Wisconsin, for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,453 square feet of living area.
