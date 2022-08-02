Read on www.yourobserver.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
What’s On Suncoast? 8.5 – 8.12
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of August 5 – 12, 2022!. Florida Penguin’s Sarasota Back-to-School Bash by State College of Florida. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr.,...
Florida Weekly
Coming to a STAGE NEAR YOU
IT’S ALWAYS EXCITING WHEN theaters announce their upcoming season. Who’ll present a classic or a show I’ve been dying to see again?. Here are a few offerings that stand out as this upcoming season’s highlights. The Laboratory Theater of Florida, along with Theatre Conspiracy, both in...
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Longboat Observer
A day in the life of a Longboater: Meet TPC's Suzy Brenner
Have you ever heard of an executive director so hands-on they teach Zumba to their clients? Suzy Brenner, does. And if you’ve met Brenner at Longboat Key's The Paradise Center, you've met, Lahni, a 10-year-old pitbull mix, too. The Paradise Center serves as a hub on the island for...
Longboat Observer
New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district
Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
941area.com
Celebrate International Beer Day in Sarasota | Best Beer in Sarasota
August 5th is International Beer Day in Sarasota, so where should you go to celebrate? Maybe where your favorite beer is served or anywhere with a special, perhaps?. With so many options for bars in Sarasota, where should you go to get the best deals and specials in Sarasota for International Beer Day? We've compiled a list of the best craft beer bars serving up the best beers in Sarasota for the holiday so you don't have to wonder. Here are the best beers in Sarasota perfect for International Beer Day or any day of the year.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promotes 14
A plethora of employees at Neal Communities have something to celebrate — promotions. The Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promoted 14 employees, with tenures ranging from two to nearly 14 years, over the last several months. “We try hard to create a family atmosphere,” Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal...
Longboat Observer
Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $2.8 million
A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Meike Dooley, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 550 Norton St. to E. Belinda Bauer and Peter Haselhorst, trustees, of Fontana, Wisconsin, for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,453 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 4
MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
WESH
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
Longboat Observer
City Commission allows demolition of 1925 Sarasota building to proceed
Under previous ownership in 2014, the Sarasota Historic Preservation Board approved the demolition of the century-old Palm Apartments building at 1225-1231 Second St., but the removal of the building, which today houses one residential unit and three commercial offices, never occurred. In May, by a 3-2 vote, that same body...
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: August 4
With an eye on composition, Mary Kondrat captured the sun setting on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
Longboat Observer
Residents urge Manatee County to upgrade Lakewood Ranch pool plans
After more than a dozen Lakewood Ranch area residents attended a July 28 County Commission budget meeting, advocating for a 50-meter swimming pool at the future Premier Park project in Lakewood Ranch, instead of the previously proposed 25-meter pool, a county staff member confirmed such a change is feasible. Angela...
Manatee County woman wins top prize-winning scratch-off lottery ticket
A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
