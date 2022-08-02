August 5th is International Beer Day in Sarasota, so where should you go to celebrate? Maybe where your favorite beer is served or anywhere with a special, perhaps?. With so many options for bars in Sarasota, where should you go to get the best deals and specials in Sarasota for International Beer Day? We've compiled a list of the best craft beer bars serving up the best beers in Sarasota for the holiday so you don't have to wonder. Here are the best beers in Sarasota perfect for International Beer Day or any day of the year.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO