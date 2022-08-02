ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 8.5 – 8.12

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of August 5 – 12, 2022!. Florida Penguin’s Sarasota Back-to-School Bash by State College of Florida. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr.,...
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

Coming to a STAGE NEAR YOU

IT’S ALWAYS EXCITING WHEN theaters announce their upcoming season. Who’ll present a classic or a show I’ve been dying to see again?. Here are a few offerings that stand out as this upcoming season’s highlights. The Laboratory Theater of Florida, along with Theatre Conspiracy, both in...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park

A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
VENICE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

A day in the life of a Longboater: Meet TPC's Suzy Brenner

Have you ever heard of an executive director so hands-on they teach Zumba to their clients? Suzy Brenner, does. And if you’ve met Brenner at Longboat Key's The Paradise Center, you've met, Lahni, a 10-year-old pitbull mix, too. The Paradise Center serves as a hub on the island for...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district

Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Celebrate International Beer Day in Sarasota | Best Beer in Sarasota

August 5th is International Beer Day in Sarasota, so where should you go to celebrate? Maybe where your favorite beer is served or anywhere with a special, perhaps?. With so many options for bars in Sarasota, where should you go to get the best deals and specials in Sarasota for International Beer Day? We've compiled a list of the best craft beer bars serving up the best beers in Sarasota for the holiday so you don't have to wonder. Here are the best beers in Sarasota perfect for International Beer Day or any day of the year.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promotes 14

A plethora of employees at Neal Communities have something to celebrate — promotions. The Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promoted 14 employees, with tenures ranging from two to nearly 14 years, over the last several months. “We try hard to create a family atmosphere,” Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $2.8 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Addition tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Meike Dooley, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 550 Norton St. to E. Belinda Bauer and Peter Haselhorst, trustees, of Fontana, Wisconsin, for $2.8 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,453 square feet of living area.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: August 4

MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
SARASOTA, FL
WESH

Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

City Commission allows demolition of 1925 Sarasota building to proceed

Under previous ownership in 2014, the Sarasota Historic Preservation Board approved the demolition of the century-old Palm Apartments building at 1225-1231 Second St., but the removal of the building, which today houses one residential unit and three commercial offices, never occurred. In May, by a 3-2 vote, that same body...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: August 4

With an eye on composition, Mary Kondrat captured the sun setting on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Residents urge Manatee County to upgrade Lakewood Ranch pool plans

After more than a dozen Lakewood Ranch area residents attended a July 28 County Commission budget meeting, advocating for a 50-meter swimming pool at the future Premier Park project in Lakewood Ranch, instead of the previously proposed 25-meter pool, a county staff member confirmed such a change is feasible. Angela...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
tastefulspace.com

5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida

If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
FLORIDA STATE

