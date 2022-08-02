Suspicious incident: A man called police to report that someone had thrown a drink at his vehicle. Although he did not see the libation lobber, he believed it was someone from a specific address. Police spoke with a third party who stated the subject apartment is the home of his girlfriend and her roommate, and that he was aware of an ongoing dispute over parking between the complainant and his girlfriend. The man said he arrived at the apartment to take care of his girlfriend’s dog, and that nobody was home at the time of the alleged incident. Officers noted that the man was nervous when speaking to them. A doorbell camera at a nearby residence was inoperable and no video evidence of the incident was available. The case is related to a previous incident on the day prior, when the complainant reported other liquids and other items being left on the vehicle.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO