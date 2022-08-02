Read on www.yourobserver.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
sarasotapd.org
News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
Beware: Scammers pose as Manatee deputies, tell residents to pay to avoid arrest
Manatee County deputies are warning residents about a new scam.
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement agencies in Manatee, Sarasota putting special focus on pedestrian safety
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies throughout the Suncoast are joining in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. Agencies have received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime hours to conduct operations...
Mysuncoast.com
Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
villages-news.com
Bradenton Recreation and family pool will be closed Monday
The Bradenton Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Monday, Aug. 8. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
USCG transports 2 people to hospital after boat crashes in McKay Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Petersburg assisted two people in a boat crash near McKay Bay on Tuesday. Sector St. Pete command center watchstanders were alerted of a 18-foot boat colliding with a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge in McKay Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog days of summer
Suspicious incident: A man called police to report that someone had thrown a drink at his vehicle. Although he did not see the libation lobber, he believed it was someone from a specific address. Police spoke with a third party who stated the subject apartment is the home of his girlfriend and her roommate, and that he was aware of an ongoing dispute over parking between the complainant and his girlfriend. The man said he arrived at the apartment to take care of his girlfriend’s dog, and that nobody was home at the time of the alleged incident. Officers noted that the man was nervous when speaking to them. A doorbell camera at a nearby residence was inoperable and no video evidence of the incident was available. The case is related to a previous incident on the day prior, when the complainant reported other liquids and other items being left on the vehicle.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies joins effort to keep pedestrians, cyclists safer
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is joining other agencies in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. The sheriff’s office has received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime...
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
10NEWS
FHP: 3 injured following crash involving semi, car on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A major crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Sarasota clogged up part of southbound Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three people were rushed to the hospital. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday on I-75 just before Exit 207 at...
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
New utility rate to help combat pollution in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A slight but significant change is coming to utility bills in Sarasota County. Recently, the County Commission adopted an ordinance to allow homes to be assessed by a Stormwater Environmental Utility Rate. It's part of a long-term goal toward water quality improvement. Prior to this...
