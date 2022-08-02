ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotapd.org

News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longboat Key, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
BRADENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Bradenton Recreation and family pool will be closed Monday

The Bradenton Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Monday, Aug. 8. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
BRADENTON, FL
tastefulspace.com

5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida

If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Longboat Key Cops Corner#Public Works Department#Gulf Of Mexico Drive Fire
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog days of summer

Suspicious incident: A man called police to report that someone had thrown a drink at his vehicle. Although he did not see the libation lobber, he believed it was someone from a specific address. Police spoke with a third party who stated the subject apartment is the home of his girlfriend and her roommate, and that he was aware of an ongoing dispute over parking between the complainant and his girlfriend. The man said he arrived at the apartment to take care of his girlfriend’s dog, and that nobody was home at the time of the alleged incident. Officers noted that the man was nervous when speaking to them. A doorbell camera at a nearby residence was inoperable and no video evidence of the incident was available. The case is related to a previous incident on the day prior, when the complainant reported other liquids and other items being left on the vehicle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies joins effort to keep pedestrians, cyclists safer

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is joining other agencies in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. The sheriff’s office has received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy