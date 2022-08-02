Murphy ‘loves the concept’ of congestion pricing in NYC

Read on nj1015.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
theforumnewsgroup.com
Three Construction Companies Accused of Illegal Waste Hauling on JFK Project
Three companies have been charged with unlawful waste hauling in connection with construction work to modernize JFK Airport. Mayor Eric Adams, City Business Integrity Commission (BIC) Commissioner and Chairwoman Elizabeth Crotty, the Office of Inspector General for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PAOIG), and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz recently announced that three companies have been charged with unlawful waste hauling in connection with construction work to modernize John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. The three companies involved in this investigation — LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. Inc., and Bond Civil & Utility Construction, Inc. — all lack the BIC license or registration that is required in order to operate as a waste hauler in New York City.
Once a penny apart, gas in NJ now much more than U.S. average
TRENTON – Gas prices continue their steady drift down in New Jersey, a drop of 72 cents in 53 days. However, the decline hasn’t been as steep as it has been nationally. One month ago, the average price for regular unleaded in New Jersey was 1.2 cents a gallon higher than the national average, according to AAA. The difference was similar a year ago this time, with New Jersey 1.6 cents higher.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
There’s An Abandoned Submarine Museum in New Jersey and it is Fascinating
Most people are unaware of this decaying naval museum hiding within The Garden State. While there are many unexpected historic sites located within every corner of New Jersey, this museum is a fascinating treat, keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Newark Airport gender neutral bathroom gets top 10 attention
Who needs recreational weed when you have a bathroom so “calming” right inside Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport?. A business services company, Cintas, just named a gender-neutral bathroom inside Terminal B one of the best public restrooms in the nation. And you can help finish off its competition by voting.
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
fox5ny.com
Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC
NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
RELATED PEOPLE
Plan to rebuild Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC moving forward
Those who live near the area or commute through the bus station will be dealing with construction for quite a while -- it is expected to last eight years and be complete in 2031.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
fox40jackson.com
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams’ criticism of ‘insane’ bail reform laws: ‘Proud of what we’re doing’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the state’s bail reform laws “insane” and “dangerous” in a press conference. “There’s always more work to be done,” Bragg conceded on the “FAQ NYC” podcast recorded soon after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ will test electric school buses at a cost of up to $45 million
New Jersey will spend up to $45 million to give electric school buses a trial run in select school districts. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed legislation to create the Electric School Bus Program, which will run over three years. “Some of the most important vehicles traversing our state’s roads...
Jersey City, NJ hit-and-run councilwoman also fled a vet bill
JERSEY CITY – A Jersey City councilwoman facing calls to resign following a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist has been ordered by a judge to settle an unpaid $2,865 veterinary bill. The Jersey Journal reported that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against Councilwoman Amy DeGise...
New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule
Bike paths are the future in New Jersey.(alvarez/iStock) Have you noticed more bike lanes lately in New Jersey? It’s not a coincidence!. As of March 2022, new New Jersey legislation has paved the way (pun intended) for more bike paths along major New Jersey roadways.
New study accurately places New Jersey in this Hogwarts House
A new study came out that placed each state into a Hogwarts House and New Jersey’s pick could not be more accurate. Whether you’ve read the books, watched the movies, visited the theme parks, or even none of the above, you’ve heard of Harry Potter. If you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themontclairgirl.com
Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse
For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 2