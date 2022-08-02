FWPD looking for Sport Clips robbery suspect

Read on 963xke.com
Man facing charges after chase in Steuben County
STEUBEN CO, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Steuben County man is facing charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase Tuesday morning. The chase prompted a three-hour search in Pleasant Lake. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of Hudson, Indiana,...
Moped driver critically hurt in n. Coliseum crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say a moped driver found unresponsive at a crash scene Tuesday night has life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Coliseum close to the Coliseum Inn. Police say the adult man drove over a small retaining wall...
One killed, another hurt falling through roof in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO. Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed when he and another worker fell through the roof of a building on Thursday. The second man is now in the hospital in stable condition. Police say the metal roof gave way on...
Humane Fort Wayne, NBC look to ‘clear the shelter’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation through August 31. This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo-owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – U.S. Congresswoman Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski is among four people who were killed in an Elkhart County crash. A car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV that Walorski was in. Two of her staff members, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and...
Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site permanently closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site will be permanently closing, according to ACDEM. Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza at 281 Pettit Ave. As a result of the decision by Kellams Properties, Saturday, August 13, 2022, will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans at this location.
Weeklong event aims to boost shopping local in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – There’s a push to shop local get hunting in Waynedale. “Shop Waynedale” was announced this week. It is a weeklong event that boasts big discounts at local businesses, a Scavenger Hunt, and a Passport Stamp game. The grand prize drawing for a...
Boys & Girls Club future soccer stars get a big boost
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Last week, youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne were joined by Fort Wayne FC and its owner, internationally renowned soccer player and Fort Wayne native, DaMarcus Beasley, to celebrate a $20,000 contribution by Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation in support of the soccer training program.
PFW receives $6 million for planned music technology building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – From the moment Purdue University Fort Wayne first opened the doors of its music technology center on the Sweetwater corporate campus in 2018, interest in the university’s popular music and music industry programs has only increased. In fact, Purdue Fort Wayne and its...
“Unparalleled” rock & roll memorabilia collection up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, August 6th at 10 am, a massive rock memorabilia collection, curated and owned by legendary Ft. Wayne radio broadcaster Doc West, will be auctioned at Bartkus Auctioneers – 11595 E. State Rd 205 in Laotto, IN. Online bidding has already begun.
