Edison family-owned appliance retailer closing after 67 years: 'It's time to enjoy life'

EDISON – Derby Appliance, a longtime family-owned business along Route 27, will close after nearly seven decades in business.

"It is true," said owner Mark Berkowitz. "We've been in business 67 years. I'm looking to retire."

No closing date has been set, said Berkowitz, who expects the store of seven employees to remain open until about the end of summer. The business' New Brunswick location closed about eight years ago.

Derby Appliance, started in 1955 by Berkowitz’ grandfather, David, and father, Sam, specializes in the sale and delivery of appliances including ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers in a variety of name brands.

The Derby name comes from a combination of family nicknames.

"It's a good name. We've kept it clean with integrity and honesty, and we've enjoyed being a part of the community over the years," Berkowitz said, adding the business has supported different churches, baseball teams, cheerleaders, schools and police. "That's what you do, you give back to your community. I have some really good memories."

As the owner of a longtime business working full-time for more than 40 years, Berkowitz, of Highland Park, said you get older and want time to enjoy life.

"It's bittersweet," he said. "I've been doing this all my life, working six and seven days a week to keep everything running smoothly. I think it's time to enjoy life."

Berkowitz said he's had generations of families as customers.

"It's wonderful, 99.9 percent of my customers are phenomenal, great people. I try to make friends with everybody," he said, citing unexpected complimentary feedback on social media with news of the store closing.

Berkowitz said customers have come in to wish him well and told him they’re unsure where they’ll take their business.

"They're sad, it's the end of an era," he said. "I tried to keep the name alive, but it wasn't going to work. The area is changing which is good. I'm going to miss everybody."

Township Council President Joe Coyle, who also serves as president of the Edison Chamber of Commerce, said it's sad to see the business close.

"It's a wonderful family, a landmark in our community, they will be sorely missed," Coyle said. "It's really sad. He's so close to the community, it's heartbreaking to see this happen."

