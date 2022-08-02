ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ DEP: Stay out of Millstone River because of harmful algae blooms

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
Don't swim in the Millstone River between Rocky Hill and Blackwells Mills in southern Somerset County.

And don't eat any fish you may catch or drink any water, keep your pets out of the water and do not canoe, kayak or boat in the slow-flowing river.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a warning about harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the Millstone River that could lead to serious health risks.

Testing of the water late in July found dangerous levels of macrocystis, a class of toxins produced by certain freshwater cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.

These microorganisms could pose, according to the DEP, a high risk of health effects, including abdominal pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting and nausea, dry cough, diarrhea, blistering around the mouth, pneumonia and liver toxicity.

Children and pets are particularly vulnerable because they ingest more water in relation to their weight, according to The Watershed Institute which monitors waterways in Central Jersey.

The Delaware and Raritan Canal, which runs alongside the river, is not affected at this time.

The DEP is posting warning signs at entry points along that stretch of the river.

HABs have been found in the river from Lake Carnegie in Princeton to Manville. The DEP has issued an advisory for Lake Carnegie and the river north to Rocky Hill, but no advisories or warnings have been posted north of Blackwells Mills.

The HABs, which have plagued several state lakes in recent years, are not caused by true algae, but by cyanobacteria that, in many ways, resemble and behave like algae, according to The Watershed Institute.

These cyanobacteria naturally occur in fresh water and can multiply to unhealthful levels in sunlight and hot weather, forming dense mats resembling pea soup or spilled paint.

Elevated levels of nutrients from polluted stormwater runoff and hot temperatures create the perfect conditions for HABs to thrive, according to The Watershed Institute.

According to National Weather Service data, the river is a little less than 2 feet deep at Blackwells Mills and has risen a few inches since the spotty overnight rain on Sunday.

