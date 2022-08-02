ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

On the Menu: Cardinal Spirits releases small-batch bourbon

By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZmTE_0h1Udleu00

Cardinal Spirits will celebrate the release of its small-batch Four Grain Bourbon at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at its distillery and restaurant. Cocktails, appetizers and a distillery tour will be offered. People who attend the celebration will have early access to purchasing a bottle before the bourbon is released to the public.

Tickets are $40 per person, 21 or older, and can be purchased at cardinalspirits.com/events. Each person will receive a neat pour of the bourbon, a bourbon cocktail, appetizers and a tour of the distillery.

There are only two barrels of the bourbon available in this release. Both contain a balance of corn, barley, wheat and rye fermented, distilled, aged in the barrels and bottled by Cardinal Spirits, at 922 S. Morton St.

Exhibit about 'forgotten restaurants'

A new exhibit about restaurants in Monroe County has just opened at the Monroe County History Center, 202 E. Sixth St. "Order Up! Restaurants of Monroe County" will have memorabilia and artifacts from the center's permanent collection that will give longtime residents reasons to remember favorite restaurants that are no longer in the area as well as possibly spark some new startups.

Some restaurants, including the Porthole Inn, are still operating while others — Ladyman's and The Snow Lion — have closed. The Liar's Bench from the Village Inn in Ellettsville is part of the exhibit, which will run through Nov. 5.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is 42 for adults, $1 for ages 6-17 and free for anyone age 5 or younger. A special family day event will be 1-4 p.m. Aug. 6 to let people experience the exhibit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bourbon, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Distillery#Memorabilia#Snow Lion#Cocktails#Food Drink#E Sixth#The Porthole Inn#The Village Inn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy