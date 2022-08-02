On the Menu: Cardinal Spirits releases small-batch bourbon

Cardinal Spirits will celebrate the release of its small-batch Four Grain Bourbon at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at its distillery and restaurant. Cocktails, appetizers and a distillery tour will be offered. People who attend the celebration will have early access to purchasing a bottle before the bourbon is released to the public.

Tickets are $40 per person, 21 or older, and can be purchased at cardinalspirits.com/events. Each person will receive a neat pour of the bourbon, a bourbon cocktail, appetizers and a tour of the distillery.

There are only two barrels of the bourbon available in this release. Both contain a balance of corn, barley, wheat and rye fermented, distilled, aged in the barrels and bottled by Cardinal Spirits, at 922 S. Morton St.

Exhibit about 'forgotten restaurants'

A new exhibit about restaurants in Monroe County has just opened at the Monroe County History Center, 202 E. Sixth St. "Order Up! Restaurants of Monroe County" will have memorabilia and artifacts from the center's permanent collection that will give longtime residents reasons to remember favorite restaurants that are no longer in the area as well as possibly spark some new startups.

Some restaurants, including the Porthole Inn, are still operating while others — Ladyman's and The Snow Lion — have closed. The Liar's Bench from the Village Inn in Ellettsville is part of the exhibit, which will run through Nov. 5.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is 42 for adults, $1 for ages 6-17 and free for anyone age 5 or younger. A special family day event will be 1-4 p.m. Aug. 6 to let people experience the exhibit.