Hundreds show up for vigil in honor of fallen Elwood police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO