Hundreds show up for vigil in honor of fallen Elwood police officer

WISH-TV
Visitation for murdered Elwood police officer: He ‘stood his post’
FISHERS, Ind (WISH) — Visitation services for Noah Shahnavaz, the Elwood Police Department officer who a prosecutor says was murdered earlier this week, happened Friday at nondenominational church in Fishers. The service was at ITOWN Church, where hundreds of police officers came to pay their respects. “Officer Noah Jacob...
WISH-TV
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show. Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22,...
WISH-TV
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
WISH-TV
Docs: Murder suspect told police he stabbed his mother because ‘Ryan Seacrest’ told him to
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man accused of murdering his mother said he did it at the instruction of media personality Ryan Seacrest. Myron Armstrong, 28, was arrested by the Muncie Police Department on July 31. He has subsequently been charged by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of his mother, Sondra Armstrong.
WISH-TV
Indy woman arrested after purchasing a gun for a minor to commit a crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime.” She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38 of Indianapolis. Court documents say Clark purchased a Glock from a licensed...
WISH-TV
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Officers...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
WISH-TV
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother turns into movie
It’s an amazing story of brotherly love. “Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book a 10-year-old Indianapolis boy wrote at the age of 7 that has now been turned into a short film, that he co-directed. He also co-starred in it alongside his twin brother, Tyrese.
WISH-TV
Pediatrician lists signs your child may be contemplating suicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s normal for kids to have bad days. But if a child is having more bad days than good ones, especially if it’s been that way for a couple of weeks, it could be a sign something is seriously wrong. “What you may notice...
WISH-TV
Domestic abuser sentenced 2 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Anthony Hughes, 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. During a January 2020 traffic stop, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers discovered a firearm that Hughes admitted to owning. Hughes...
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Tim Hanson, superintendent of Warren Townships schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year has arrived, making it the perfect time for parents and students around central Indiana to learn more about local school districts and their leaders. Dr. Tim Hanson is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis. Hanson joined...
