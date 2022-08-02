Sunny Tuesday but prepare for a Weather Watch Day Thursday due to heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO