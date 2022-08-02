ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Sunny Tuesday but prepare for a Weather Watch Day Thursday due to heat

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
 3 days ago
local21news.com

Heat remains, slight relief in sight for weekend

Dauphin County, PA — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. Any storm will be capable of extremely...
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Another sunny day before a Weather Watch Day for heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another sun-filled day is on tap for today with temperatures a bit hotter and around 90 degrees, but even bigger heat arrive tomorrow. On Thursday afternoon, our highs will soar into the mid 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. Thursday is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets!
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
local21news.com

Friday Night Rivals returns

Dauphin County, PA — High school football season will soon be here and CBS21 will be taking you to some of the biggest games in Central PA. The 2022 Friday Night Rivals schedule is out, and CBS21 will bring you complete coverage of 10 match-ups. The Friday Night Rivals...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing Shippensburg woman's body found in Florida

Shippensburg, Pa. — A missing piece to a Shippensburg double homicide revealed Wednesday, nearly a thousand miles away. CBS 21 News has learned Jasmine Forbes, who went missing in February, has been found dead in Florida. Her body, discovered by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after a months long...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Free Moose Tracks for the Salvation Army... count us in!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a hot and humid day perfect for a scoop of ice cream, especially when it’s free!. Moose Tracks is stopping by Harrisburg to hand out free scoops of their ice cream in Riverfront Park. For each scoop handed out they’ll be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army with a goal of handing out 10,000 scoops.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Bethesda Mission to reveal new women's shelter, expand efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Bethesda Mission recently finished renovating its new women’s shelter on Forster Street. Those behind the effort say it’s a seven-year dream finally becoming reality because of donations. Women from the old shelter have already settled into the new location. With 18,400 square feet...
HARRISBURG, PA
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
local21news.com

Horse stolen in Snyder County

PORT TREVORTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating a horse they believe has been stolen. The horse was last seen Saturday, July 30 on Red Hill Road in Port Trevorton. The horse's name is Phantom and is a Connemara that is brown in...
PORT TREVORTON, PA
local21news.com

School districts in Central Pennsylvania struggle to fill open positions

With the new school year set to start at school districts in Central Pennsylvania in just a few weeks, school districts are still working to fill numerous positions. "Right now, we are having the most challenging summer that I have ever experienced," said Mark Holman, the Director of Human Resources for Susquehanna Township School District.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man sought for attempted homicide following hit and run involving motorcycle

Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a man in connection with a hit and run accident that left a motorcyclist injured. According to authorities, On Friday July 22, the Harrisburg Police Bureau responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man taken into custody after firing 'warning shots'

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Just before 1:00 a.m., on August 5, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for an alleged shooting that took place. Following an investigation, police discovered William Bonanno from Manheim watched as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

What will it take to get workers back to the office?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employers are seeing a new generation of workers wanting more. “There’s been a shift in the last couple of years and people are realizing that they deserve more or deserve better,” Compt Senior PR Manager Lauren Schneider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, explaining the large amount of employees, like herself, choosing to work from home.
HARRISBURG, PA

