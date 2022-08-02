Sunny Tuesday but prepare for a Weather Watch Day Thursday due to heat

Read on local21news.com
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel Maven
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Heat remains, slight relief in sight for weekend
Dauphin County, PA — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. Any storm will be capable of extremely...
Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
Muggy weather returns before Thursday Weather Watch Day for dangerous heat
Dauphin County, PA — It will continue to be sunny today with highs around 90... although the humidity won't be too bad. The air turns muggier tonight with lows in the lower 70s along with mostly clear skies. THURSDAY WEATHER WATCH DAY:. On Thursday, our highs will soar into...
Another sunny day before a Weather Watch Day for heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another sun-filled day is on tap for today with temperatures a bit hotter and around 90 degrees, but even bigger heat arrive tomorrow. On Thursday afternoon, our highs will soar into the mid 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. Thursday is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets!
Crews battle house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — No one was injured in a house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County. Officials say they were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue around 10:00 PM for reports of a kitchen fire. Officials on scene tell CBS 21's Nick Volturo that part...
Friday Night Rivals returns
Dauphin County, PA — High school football season will soon be here and CBS21 will be taking you to some of the biggest games in Central PA. The 2022 Friday Night Rivals schedule is out, and CBS21 will bring you complete coverage of 10 match-ups. The Friday Night Rivals...
Missing Shippensburg woman's body found in Florida
Shippensburg, Pa. — A missing piece to a Shippensburg double homicide revealed Wednesday, nearly a thousand miles away. CBS 21 News has learned Jasmine Forbes, who went missing in February, has been found dead in Florida. Her body, discovered by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after a months long...
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
Unsolved in PA | The search for Ivan Darling's killer continues, decades later
Adams County, PA — Investigators from Gettysburg Police and the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking a renewed look at the Unsolved in PA case of Ivan Darling. Darling was killed in his Gettysburg home in 1986. Police said Darling, who was 79 at the time, was stabbed....
Free Moose Tracks for the Salvation Army... count us in!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a hot and humid day perfect for a scoop of ice cream, especially when it’s free!. Moose Tracks is stopping by Harrisburg to hand out free scoops of their ice cream in Riverfront Park. For each scoop handed out they’ll be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army with a goal of handing out 10,000 scoops.
Bethesda Mission to reveal new women's shelter, expand efforts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Bethesda Mission recently finished renovating its new women’s shelter on Forster Street. Those behind the effort say it’s a seven-year dream finally becoming reality because of donations. Women from the old shelter have already settled into the new location. With 18,400 square feet...
York man sentenced up to 48 months for fire causing damage to Lancaster visitor center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A York man will serve up to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to a fire that caused around $73,000 in damages to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Brandon S. Walburn, 32, pleaded guilty to the following charges:. Arson - endangering property, second-degree felony.
National Night Out brings community and police together in effort to fight crime
Dauphin County, PA — National Night out is a free community event and a prime opportunity to meet police officers, firefighters, and other first responders in a much more laid-back setting. Harrisburg Police Captain, Milo Hooper worries, seeing more and more younger people getting mixed up in violent crimes;...
Horse stolen in Snyder County
PORT TREVORTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating a horse they believe has been stolen. The horse was last seen Saturday, July 30 on Red Hill Road in Port Trevorton. The horse's name is Phantom and is a Connemara that is brown in...
School districts in Central Pennsylvania struggle to fill open positions
With the new school year set to start at school districts in Central Pennsylvania in just a few weeks, school districts are still working to fill numerous positions. "Right now, we are having the most challenging summer that I have ever experienced," said Mark Holman, the Director of Human Resources for Susquehanna Township School District.
Man sought for attempted homicide following hit and run involving motorcycle
Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a man in connection with a hit and run accident that left a motorcyclist injured. According to authorities, On Friday July 22, the Harrisburg Police Bureau responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Man taken into custody after firing 'warning shots'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Just before 1:00 a.m., on August 5, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for an alleged shooting that took place. Following an investigation, police discovered William Bonanno from Manheim watched as a...
Arrest warrant served on man causing $10,000 in damages to hotel room
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On August 1, 2022, an arrest warrant was served for Conrad L. Riffle III by the Lower Allen Township Police Department for an incident from July, 2021. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was sent to the Country Inn and Suites on July 26, 2021...
Two steal police cruiser, lead police on chase before being taken into custody
Middlesex Township, Pa. — UPDATE | Police are releasing more information about Thursday afternoon's manhunt in Cumberland County. Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop around 11:30 AM on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township. The driver identified himself as 30-year-old Hanif Malik Hall...
What will it take to get workers back to the office?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employers are seeing a new generation of workers wanting more. “There’s been a shift in the last couple of years and people are realizing that they deserve more or deserve better,” Compt Senior PR Manager Lauren Schneider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, explaining the large amount of employees, like herself, choosing to work from home.
