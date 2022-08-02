How Connecticut high school girls basketball players are spending their summers

Read on www.sheltonherald.com
Related
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Rude fans at youth games need to start playing ball
Here’s a real job posting outlining responsibilities for a youth baseball umpire:. “1) To make the safe/out call at 1st, 2) be responsible for fail/foul calls from the bag and beyond 3) be responsible for any pick off plays at any of the bases, 4) be responsible for runners touching bases during a base hit and fly balls ... flexible scheduling.”
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
sheltonherald.com
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
sheltonherald.com
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was convicted Friday of dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Extreme heat to continue into next week in CT, weather service says
Those seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures will be discouraged: The heat is expected to continue in Connecticut into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory will continue until 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service warned of maximum heat index values ranging from the mid-90s...
sheltonherald.com
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
Comments / 0