Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home’s siding with a blowtorch. The caretaker got a bit too close to the home while using the torch to take out some weeds, according to officials.

The building, a two-and-a-half-story single-family home, was unoccupied at the time and listed for sale, according to a report. No one was injured in the blaze, which started just after 5:30 p.m.

Damage was contained to the exterior of the home, mainly on the siding and wall boards, officials said. Water damage was minimal.

