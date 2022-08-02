ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRmga_0h1UccgA00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home’s siding with a blowtorch. The caretaker got a bit too close to the home while using the torch to take out some weeds, according to officials.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The building, a two-and-a-half-story single-family home, was unoccupied at the time and listed for sale, according to a report. No one was injured in the blaze, which started just after 5:30 p.m.

Damage was contained to the exterior of the home, mainly on the siding and wall boards, officials said. Water damage was minimal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsfield, MA
Accidents
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowtorch#Weeds#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
HOOSICK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy