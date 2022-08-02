WeHo showers Block by Block chief with praise in wake of bad press

Read on wehoville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
WeHo responds to claim that voters have been removed from records
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is charged with overseeing voter records in Los Angeles County, including the City of West Hollywood. The City agrees that West Hollywood voters should be registered in West Hollywood and will work collaboratively with the County to address any discrepancies. If a member of the public thinks they aren’t registered in the correct city, then they should check their voter registration status by clicking https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus/ .
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Times editors think George Gascon is the real victim of the city's crime surge
With Los Angeles experiencing a surge in crime, won't somebody think of poor District Attorney George Gascon? He keeps letting them right back out onto the streets to victimize more Angelenos, but according to the Los Angeles Times editorial board, Gascon is the real victim. The board offers two defenses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Who leads fundraising in race for WeHo City Council?
Robert Oliver closed the June 30 fundraising period for WeHo City Council having raised $112,133. Oliver, a Public Safety Commissioner, bested all other declared candidates by a wide margin. Donors included West Hollywood City Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson as well as Horvath appointee and City Lobbyist Esteban Montemayor, and a number of donations from Horvath and Erickson appointee’s. Latham & Watkins, attorneys who represent many of the city’s largest developers, were also solidly behind Oliver in his first race for West Hollywood City Council. There were 35 individual donations from West Hollywood residents.
Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?
Last call in Fresno will remain 2 a.m. After a public backlash, Mayor Jerry Dyer has withdrawn his city from a pilot project that would allow a limited number of California cities — including West Hollywood — to permit bars to stay open until 4 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beverlypress.com
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision
A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
beverlypress.com
‘Twist and shout’ national night out
Hundreds of residents in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles came together on Aug. 2 during National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event in which people show unity with law enforcement and support public safety. Personnel from the Beverly Hills Police Department, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and Los...
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
Manhunt underway near Pacific Design Center
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies along with the L.A. and Beverly Hills Police Departments were in pursuit of a suspect early Friday morning all around the perimeter of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, as well as adjacent neighborhoods. Patrol cars were stationed on San Vicente Blvd. and Melrose Ave., and two helicopters buzzed overhead. This story is developing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
kclu.org
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
Next-gen Lime, Bird models are hitting WeHo streets
The City of West Hollywood has deployed next generation Lime e-bikes for bikeshare as part of the City’s “Dockless Mobility” pilot program and plans to launch Bird’s E-Bikes in August. Approximately 25 Lime e-bikes are currently available throughout West Hollywood each day. That number may increase...
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
smobserved.com
Do Covid-19 Vaccines Make the Public Safer? Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Declines to Say
August 5, 2022 - At her media briefing yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, declined to answer a question from a Los Angeles Times reporter regarding to what extent it is safer to be around a person who is vaccinated. Ferrer does not typically miss answering a question from the press, even if multiple questions come from one reporter.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0