Billings, MT

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorm winds will impact portions of Wheatland,. western Golden Valley, northwestern Sweet Grass and northwestern. Park Counties through 415 PM MDT... At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking storms capable of. producing strong winds moving into the area from the...
BILLINGS, MT
Hot Temperatures and Fire Weather Concern

Thursday will be another hot day across the region, with the highest temperatures east of Billings. Stay safe by taking plenty of breaks and drinking lots of water! We're also looking at fire weather concerns being elevated through Thursday, due to hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty west to northwest winds and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western areas Thursday afternoon, spreading east into the evening. Gusty winds are possible with the thunderstorms. Please avoid sparking a fire!
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Royals defeat Gillette in Northwest Regional first round

GILLETTE, Wyo- The Billings Royals defeated Gillette, Wyoming 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Billings Royals scored all five of their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of some walks and errors from the Range Riders.
BILLINGS, MT
Meet our new SWX Reporter, Katelyn McLean

BILLINGS, Mont.- SWX is happy to welcome Katelyn McLean as the newest member of the SWX Montana team. She moves from Spokane, Washington, where she attended Whitworth University and is originally from Boise, Idaho. Katelyn is a devoted Seattle Mariners fan, despite the fact they haven't been to the playoffs...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional

GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
BILLINGS, MT
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
#Thunderstorms#Mdt Tue Aug 2 2022

