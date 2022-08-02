Race-car driving teacher in Brevard steers students toward success

Read on www.mynews13.com
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida
The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
Court Kingz improves Melbourne basketball court
MELBOURNE - Court Kingz, which is described on its website as “a 501(c)3 non-profit organization inspirational basketball movement” that “offers a high-quality basketball tour that helps organizations raise funds” has helped to spruce up a basketball court located at Carver Park, located at 1092 Swan St. in Melbourne.
Help H.A.L.O. “Clear the Shelters” this month!
SEBASTIAN – H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign through the entire month of August. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign...
Brevard Public School grades from Florida Department of Education released
BREVARD COUNTY - After a two-year hiatus, Brevard Public Schools was once again graded by the Florida Department of Education on July 18, with BPS earning a “B” grade overall, down from the “A” the district received in 2017-19. According to the FDOE, a school’s grade may include as many as 11 components. There are four achievement components, comprised of English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. There are also four learning gains components, with components in ELA and mathematics and learning gains for the lowest performing 25 percent of students in ELA and mathematics.
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner Steve Young bought a ticket to fly in December. Young said he is not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Young is the third Central Floridian to fly to...
Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate
What do you get when you combine Florida’s busiest interstate, a golf cart, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s? You get this story!. A semi-truck driver spotted the unnamed Florida Woman driving a golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County! The truck driver even saw the Florida Woman passing out behind the wheel of the golf cart. Using the semi, the truck driver managed to nudge the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate and then took the cart’s keys.
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and...
Blue Origin launches 6th New Shepard mission with Brevard County man on board
VAN HORN, Texas — An Indialantic man was among a crew of six who took off from Texas to go into the edges of space in the latest Blue Origin launch on Thursday morning. Blue Origin sent its 59-foot-tall New Shepard rocket from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, to the wild blue yonder.
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
DeSantis announces Florida launching addiction care pilot program
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning in Brevard County focusing on fighting the opioid crisis. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke were also in attendance. Before getting to...
Lake Wales K-9 Killed In The Line Of Duty
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city this morning, during which an LWPD canine was murdered by a violent suspect. “We will have a procession from the Lake
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
