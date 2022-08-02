ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OH

Bringing home the gold: WCSCC student wins first place at SkillsUSA National Conference

By Rachel Karas, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tS0ym_0h1Uc1Ie00

MORELAND TWP. – Warren Caskey was stuck on a subway train in Atlanta when he got a text message that nearly made him scream out in joy.

His student, Hannah Schlauch, had just won the gold medal in her competition at the SkillsUSA National Conference.

Schlauch, who recently graduated from Triway High School, competed against students from across the country and got first place in the practical nursing category.

An 'Amish country' opera:Wooster High grad's opera is 'a love letter' to rural Wayne County

Reflecting on all the things she did at the conference, Schlauch hopes to take all the new skills she learned with her as she balances her new nursing job while attending Aultman College for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

What is SkillsUSA and how do you compete in nursing?

Like FFA, SkillsUSA is a career-technical student organization offered through the Wayne County Schools Career Center that focuses on helping students prepare for entering the workforce after graduation, Caskey said.

Caskey, who is an adviser for the group as well as a criminal justice teacher at the career center, said the organization does this by offering leadership opportunities and competitions where students can show their skills and get critiques to get better.

Schlauch joined the organization her junior year and competed in basic health care, placing fourth at nationals, but didn’t win the gold.

After completing her nursing program at the career center and earning her LPN license, Schlauch competed again this spring and won first place at the state championships in May before advancing to nationals.

'This keeps me young.':Ashland's Donna Messerly, 81, makes summer camps active and fun

At these competitions, Schlauch explained that students get to show off the skills they have learned through various written and oral tests. For example, at the national competition Schlauch had to take a written test related to her LPN license and a mock job interview.

“It’s basically like a knowledge test. Like, how well can you perform your skills? How well can you teach people?” Schlauch said. “... They really do focus on how well you can recite what you know about your trade.”

More than just a competition and a gold medal

When Schlauch wasn’t competing, she walked around the rest of the conference and got to see what other trades were doing in their competitions.

She saw people at the construction competition building houses and cosmetology students doing hair and nail looks and got to meet new people and make new friends from across the country.

Smithville coach to return:Green BOE votes 4-1 for Smithville High School basketball coach to keep his job

Having the ability to meet so many people and learn so many new things is something that Schlauch believes has helped her grow as a person and something she credits to the Career Center and the SkillsUSA group.

When she started, Schlauch said she was terrified to knock on a patient's room.

"Now, I'm like walking in this giant hospital by myself and telling people what we're doing,” Schlauch said. “... It's given me so much more confidence in myself.”

As Schlauch continues to work toward her goal of becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist, she is looking forward to cheering on future nursing and other career tech students as they compete in future Skills competitions.

Reach Rachel Karas at rkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter: @RachelKaras3

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Smithville, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Smithville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Smithville, OH
Education
City
Ashland, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Education
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Skillsusa#Gannett#Atlanta#Highschoolsports#Triway High School#Amish#Aultman College#Ffa#Lpn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Rescue Woman from Middle Branch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480WHBC) – A woman who Canton firefighters say spent 24 hours in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek just east of I-77 between Monday and Tuesday evenings is hospitalized at Aultman. Her condition is not known. A boater pulled her from the water. She had...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: On July 20 Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a motor home parked in the lot of a Krebs Drive temple. Deputies responded July 20 to a report that a motorized scooter was stolen from the driveway of a Loma Drive home. Entering information about the bike into a national database was delayed until proof of ownership could be provided.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy