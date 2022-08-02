GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO