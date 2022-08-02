ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Hot Temperatures and Fire Weather Concern

Thursday will be another hot day across the region, with the highest temperatures east of Billings. Stay safe by taking plenty of breaks and drinking lots of water! We're also looking at fire weather concerns being elevated through Thursday, due to hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty west to northwest winds and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western areas Thursday afternoon, spreading east into the evening. Gusty winds are possible with the thunderstorms. Please avoid sparking a fire!
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Billings Royals defeat Gillette in Northwest Regional first round

GILLETTE, Wyo- The Billings Royals defeated Gillette, Wyoming 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Billings Royals scored all five of their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of some walks and errors from the Range Riders.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana

MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional

GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport

Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport, welcomed with a water cannon salute. Wednesday afternoon was a moment more than 100 families waited for, as the Montana National Guard 1063rd Maintenance Company arrived at Billings Logan International Airport. With two large streams of water pouring down on...
