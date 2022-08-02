Read on www.kulr8.com
Hot Temperatures and Fire Weather Concern
Thursday will be another hot day across the region, with the highest temperatures east of Billings. Stay safe by taking plenty of breaks and drinking lots of water! We're also looking at fire weather concerns being elevated through Thursday, due to hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty west to northwest winds and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western areas Thursday afternoon, spreading east into the evening. Gusty winds are possible with the thunderstorms. Please avoid sparking a fire!
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Field captures of grizzly bears starting soon in Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Pre-bating and scientific capture operations are starting up again within Yellowstone National Park. Starting Aug. 9, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin field captures, a release from the park said. Work will go through Oct. 28 and areas surrounding bear...
Billings Royals defeat Gillette in Northwest Regional first round
GILLETTE, Wyo- The Billings Royals defeated Gillette, Wyoming 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Billings Royals scored all five of their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of some walks and errors from the Range Riders.
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
The 21st annual Magic City Blues Festival is back, but this year at the MetraPark Pavilion
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tomorrow evening is the 21st year of the Magic City Blues Festival – a local event that brings musical artists from across the nation and even some from right here in our own backyard. If you plan to attend there are some changes to the festival...
Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional
GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport
Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport, welcomed with a water cannon salute. Wednesday afternoon was a moment more than 100 families waited for, as the Montana National Guard 1063rd Maintenance Company arrived at Billings Logan International Airport. With two large streams of water pouring down on...
Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m. The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a...
On the bump: Early career choices panning out for Billings ace Brock Blatter
BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama. When Brock Blatter was drafted...
