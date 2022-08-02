Warrensburg Man Injured in JoCo Rollover

Read on ksisradio.com
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
newstalkkzrg.com
3 Missouri Residents Killed in Crash in Minnesota, 4th MO resident critically injured
Three people from Missouri died when the car they were in collided with a semi-truck in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before Six P-M Thursday near the town of Willmar, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker...
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
kttn.com
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash
A La Monte woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 127 Tuesday night. The post Pettis County woman dies Tuesday night following Highway 127 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Independence bus driver reacts to shortage causing route changes
Leann Wilson, a bus driver for the Independence School District, is reacting after staff shortages caused the district to change some routes.
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
