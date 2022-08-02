ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Capts. Brennen, Allison Hinzman assume command of Massillon facility

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
MASSILLON – Brennen and Allison Hinzman were notified of their assignments as new chiefs of The Salvation Army of Massillon in the spring and were thrilled about the opportunity.

The captains officially started at the Massillon post, 315 Sixth St. NE, on June 27, replacing former leaders, Majors Tom and Linda-Jo Perks, who had recently finished a 10-year run.

"Our goal is to grow in the community and be a safe place for kids," said Brennen, 33. "We want to let people know Jesus is here."

The Hinzman family, who reside in Massillon, came to the city after serving dual four-year assignments in Red Bank, New Jersey, as well as Camden, New Jersey. Brennen grew up in Salem, and Allison is originally from Long Island, New York.

"The (Salvation) Army chooses (where we go)," Allison said. "We got the call in May that told us."

The two met as teenagers during a creative arts conservatory hosted by the Salvation Army.

They have three daughters, including Zoe, 6; Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Riley.

"We've been well received (in Massillon) and are enjoying it," said Allison, 32. "It's great to be here."

The Salvation Army of Massillon has served folks for 137 years and has developed deep roots in the community, Brennen said.

"We look forward to continuing the effort," he added.

About the Massillon Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Massillon has been operating since 1885. It helps to provide emergency services to those in need, including rent, mortgage and utility payments, as well as food and clothing to residents of western Stark County.

Seasonal programs include a back-to-school backpack giveaway, a Thanksgiving fellowship dinner, Christmas gifts and a food pantry. A free hot lunchtime meal is typically served on Fridays.

In addition, contemporary Christian worship services and Bible studies are also offered at the citadel.

The annual backpack giveaway, which serves about 450 local youths, is to set from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Salvation Army headquarters. A second event is slated from 2 to 5 p.m.

An initiative in the works for the Massillon citadel is a new music and arts program, according to Allison, who said classes are likely to be launched this fall.

For donation information or to apply for food assistance, call The Salvation Army of Massillon at 330-833-6473 or visit SalvationArmyOhio.org.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

