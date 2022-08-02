ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

St. Joseph County's COVID cases up 81.7%; Michigan cases surge 19.5%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj2Xa_0h1Ubh3a00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending July 31, rising 19.5%, with 19,653 cases reported. The previous week had 16,445 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.17% of the country's cases in the last week.

St. Joseph County reported 109 cases and one death in the most-recent week. The week prior, it reported 60 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 14,429 cases and 212 deaths.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks per-capita were in Keweenaw County (425 cases per 100,000 per week); Baraga County (341) and Branch County (319). According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases were Wayne County, with 3,531 cases; Oakland County, with 2,731; and Macomb County, with 2,045. Weekly case counts rose in 65 counties compared to the previous week. The largest increases from the prior week's pace were in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

Cases fell in 18 Michigan counties, with the steepest declines in Isabella County, with 40 cases, down from 57 a week earlier; Alger County, (7 cases, 22); and Gogebic County (41, from 56).

In Michigan, 137 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 149 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,672,312 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 37,428 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the U.S., 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,240
  • The week before that: 1,112
  • Four weeks ago: 860

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 7

rinker
3d ago

Oh boy , must be election time again, why don’t they just call it the election strand , mask up, fill in the mail in ballots, and steal another one

Reply(1)
10
Barb Beechy
3d ago

if you stop talking about this FLU it would go away... its fake and we all know it.. ITS THE FLU, NOTHING ELSE..

Reply(1)
8
Related
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state. Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support. Custodial parents are...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
Fox17

100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cars 108

Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity

A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy