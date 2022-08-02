DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Read on delco.today
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more. Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT...
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent. People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the...
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
SCORE In-Person Workshop: Marketing Basics for Entrepreneurs
Make plans to join this in-person marketing basics workshop Monday, Aug. 8, to get an understanding of what you’ll need to market your product or service. This is a great opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to get their questions answered. The free workshop takes place 10 to...
SAP in Newtown Square Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women
SAP’s US headquarters in Newtown Square was among 14 Philadelphia-area companies chosen by Forbes to place in the top 50 companies nationwide as among the best workplaces for women, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. SAP came in 9th on the list locally, joining AstraZeneca in Wilmington at...
Folcroft Welcomes Gov. Wolf, Who Hears Tales of Struggle
Gov. Wolf, in Folcroft with resident Angie Carr and officials. Pa. Gov. Wolf was in Folcroft Tuesday to re-introduce a plan to send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvania residents, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. While there, he heard about some of the difficulties people in Folcroft are facing.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media
A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
Delco Woman Casts for New Career, Pulls in Fish Nets
Tina Lewis at work on a fish net projectImage via Wayward Trading Post. Delaware County native Tina Lewis left behind the security of her 15 years with AmerisourceBergen to enter uncharted waters—designing fish nets, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s 3-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers. The magazine pointed out the sticker shock felt the first time you tried to...
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center
A night of dancing to kick off phase 1 of the new community center at Dunwoody Village. Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square has been a premier continuing care retirement community for almost 50 years, but it continues to look for ways to enrich residents’ daily lives, as evidenced by a new community center, writes Matt Cosentino for Suburban Life Magazine.
5 New Members to be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame awards for inductees in October 2021.Image via COHS.com. There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Delaware County Ranks Near Top in Purchasing Power in PA
Delaware County has ranked among the top ten in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people who live there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
