Las Cruces, NM

Unique Waterfalls in New Mexico You Have to Visit

By Kyle, Olivia Brady
 3 days ago
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

If a Pot Survives, a People Survive

Las Cruces artist and writer Diego Medina (Piro-Manso-Tiwa) reflects on the Tortugas jar and its significance to the Manso people. This essay is one of 70 by mostly Pueblo people—artists, writers, historians, scientists, and political leaders—collected for "Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery," an exhibition that runs through May 29, 2023, at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture. For an insider's look at the exhibit, read "Pueblo Pottery Exhibit Breaks the Mold," by Kate Nelson.
LAS CRUCES, NM
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
krwg.org

Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair holding auditions to sing national anthem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is holding auditions to sing the national anthem at the PRCA Rodeos during the fair. Singers can audition in person on August 18 or virtually by sending in a link to their video. The State Fair runs from September 8-18. This year some of the big names […]
newmexicomagazine.org

Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery

In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
95.5 KLAQ

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
TEXAS STATE

