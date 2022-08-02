Unique Waterfalls in New Mexico You Have to Visit

Read on hwy.co
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Celebrate New Mexico: San Juan River fly fishing
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz takes us fishing. A local fly fishing guide reels-in some trout at one of the best fishing spots in the country.
New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will […]
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
Boil advisories in place for water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
$40.3 Million in Cannabis Sales in July - A New Record for New Mexico
In July, both medicinal and adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico achieved all-time highs, totaling $40.3 million. According to data provided by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office, sales of cannabis for adult use exceeded $23.5 million, and sales of cannabis for medical use were above $16.8 million.
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
If a Pot Survives, a People Survive
Las Cruces artist and writer Diego Medina (Piro-Manso-Tiwa) reflects on the Tortugas jar and its significance to the Manso people. This essay is one of 70 by mostly Pueblo people—artists, writers, historians, scientists, and political leaders—collected for "Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery," an exhibition that runs through May 29, 2023, at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture. For an insider's look at the exhibit, read "Pueblo Pottery Exhibit Breaks the Mold," by Kate Nelson.
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines
Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
New Mexico State Fair holding auditions to sing national anthem
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is holding auditions to sing the national anthem at the PRCA Rodeos during the fair. Singers can audition in person on August 18 or virtually by sending in a link to their video. The State Fair runs from September 8-18. This year some of the big names […]
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
Officials say Las Vegas’ water is still safe to drink
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency […]
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
