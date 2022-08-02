46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year

Read on 981thehawk.com
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
In New York, a native tribe fights to save its land from climate change
In the Hamptons, New York's playground for the rich and famous, a Native American tribe is battling with the latest threat to what's left of its traditional land: climate change. Also next door is the hamlet of Shinnecock Hills and its famous eponymous golf club, land the tribe says was stolen from them in 1859.
Who is running for AZ governor? Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former news anchor Kari Lake face off
The race for Arizona governor is set: Democrat Katie Hobbs will Republican Kari Lake in what likely is one of the highest profile gubernatorial matchups in the U.S. this November. Election Day is Nov. 8, and early ballots will land in voters' mailboxes about a month prior. The Governor's Office...
Seacoast quartet 'honored' to play for New Hampshire in annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
CASTLETON, Vermont - The 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game will be played Saturday at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium. The annual New Hampshire against Vermont senior all-star football game is set to kickoff at noon, but the real benefit of the game has already begun. The game's main...
Screaming students under 'fire' in US police school drills
Shots ring out in a Miami school classroom. During the simulation in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, the false suspect is taken out of action just three minutes after the first shots were fired.
