Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville sign new Leeds contracts

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7hTM_0h1UaUUo00

Leeds trio Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all signed new long-term contracts.

Gelhardt has committed himself to the club until the summer of 2027, with fellow forward Greenwood and Dutch midfielder Summerville both agreeing terms until the summer of 2026.

A club statement read: “Everyone is delighted that three such talented and hard-working professionals have decided to commit their future to Leeds United, where they will now continue their development under the guidance of Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff.”

