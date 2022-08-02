2023 BMW i4 M50 Weighs 2.3 Tons / 5,000 Lbs, But Is It Still A Driver’s Car?

Read on insideevs.com
MG EV Roadster Teased For The First Time As Electrifying MX-5 Rival
Ever since the patent renderings of MG's upcoming convertible sports car surfaced in June 2022, we've been waiting for some official details about the brand's electric rival for the Mazda MX-5 Miata. We finally get that in the form of a video teaser that shows us glimpses of MG's production...
Watch Colossal Hummer EV Race Durango Hellcat & Mercedes-AMG G63
The GMC Hummer EV is clearly a niche vehicle, but so what? Even if GM doesn't produce many, and few people round up the money to buy one, the mammoth EV is still making waves. It's honestly vehicles like the Hummer EV that work to get the attention of people who would otherwise do everything in their power to avoid the gas to electric transition.
2022 BMW iX XDrive50 Video Review: Move Over, Model X
It’s true that the Tesla Model X is still the only electric three-row SUV on the market. The 2022 BMW iX does not change that fact. However, it does put some pressure on Tesla in the EV SUV space, and that’s still months ahead of the Mercedes EQS SUV and Rivian R1S. If the third row isn’t a must-have for you, the iX is a fantastic alternative to Tesla.
BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV
BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
Watch Nico Rosberg Take Delivery Of The First Production Rimac Nevera
Rimac has finally delivered the first production Nevera electric hypercar and its very happy new owner is Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The 1,914 horsepower Nevera is the quickest accelerating vehicle that you can drive on a public road and it costs from $2.4-million. Nico says he put in...
Opel / Vauxhall Astra Electric Hot Hatch Reportedly In Development
Even though Stellantis sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla in the first half of 2022, none of its electric models are particularly quick or exciting, since they are all based on the same two platforms (PSA’s EMP1 and EMP2) with the same 134 hp (100 kW) motor and 50 kWh battery pack. But according to a new report, that may change fairly soon as Opel / Vauxhall is reportedly working on a hot hatch version of the upcoming all-electric Astra.
Tesla 4680 Current Collector Layout Revealed
After days of hard work, the Munro Live team presents another stage of the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. We already saw big progress in removing the pink polyurethane foam with a rented dry ice blaster and now we can see the current collector layout of one section of the battery (there are four sections in total), as well as the voltage sensor harness (VSH), and battery management system (BMS) elements.
Tesla Opens Real Swimming Pool At Supercharger Station
Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.
Tesla Cybertruck Prices And Specs Will Change, Elon Musk Admits
Elon Musk made some interesting comments about the Tesla Cybertruck prices and specs at the company's "Cyber Roundup" annual meeting of shareholders on August 4. More specifically, Tesla CEO said that prices and specifications of the Cybertruck production model will change compared to those announced at the concept's unveiling in November 2019.
The NIU SQi Is An E-Bike That Looks Every Bit An Electric Motorbike
NIU, a pioneer in e-mobility, has unveiled its newest electric-powered product in an effort to encourage more people to switch to zero-emission vehicles. At a g ou'd think that this is a modern electric motorbike given its hefty appearance, extended seating position, and clip-on type handlebars. In reality, the NIU SQi is an electric bicycle. So yes, it has pedals and delivers the same amount of performance as many standard electric bicycles.
Noordung's New E-Bike Flaunts A Boombox And Air Pollution Sensors
One of the eye-catching bicycles that truly sticks with you at this year's Eurobike festival in Frankfurt, Germany, is the beautiful Noordung e-bike, a retro-styled two-wheeler that packs an incredible amount of tech. How incredible? Well, it flaunts a Boombox, an air pollution sensor, and a sleek, retro-styled frame. Noordung...
Tesla Produced 3 Million EVs, 2 Million Run-Rate By End Of 2022
As far as production is concerned, Tesla is proving its worth. CEO Elon Musk continues to say that the EV maker's manufacturing efforts will give it an edge over rivals, and it seems he's on to something. Tesla just recently announced that it has produced 3 million EVs since production began in 2008, but that's not even the tip of the iceberg.
Is Tesla Taking The Next-Gen Roadster To The LA Auto Show?
While it seems like the LA Auto Show just happened, it's coming again relatively soon. The 2022 show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 18 through November 27. For those unaware, the LA Auto Show is among the most anticipated across the globe each year due in part to its focus on the future.
Ford, Stellantis, EV Bill And EV Adoption: EV News August 4, 2022
This week, we have news on Ford, Legislation, Stellantis, and EV Adoption: Our Top EV News for the week of Aug 4, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?
If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales At Nearly 2,000 In July 2022
In July, Hyundai Motor America sold 60,631 cars in the US, which is 11% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result remains in the red at 404,498 cars (down 15% year-over-year). Hyundai's top all-electric model, the Ioniq 5, noted 1,978 sales last month, which represents about 3.3% of...
Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range
As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
Tesla Owner Loses License After Drunk Driving And Blaming Autopilot
A Tesla Model X owner crashed in a park in China on July 29, 2022. The electric SUV reportedly left the road and crashed while it was on Autopilot. No one was injured, and the owner, who was alone in the car, was able to walk away, but the authorities were involved.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos
We didn’t think Rolls-Royce was going to put a big screen and eliminate buttons in its upcoming Spectre EV, even though that trend is sweeping the industry, and a new set of spy shots brings confirmation. The Spectre will feature what looks like a very typical, traditional Rolls-Royce interior, where the tactile feeling of turning a knob or flipping a switch is more important than eliminating buttons.
Norway: Decrease In Plug-In Electric Car Sales Deepens In July 2022
New passenger car sales in Norway continued the downward trend in July, as the number of registrations amounted to 7,247 (down 31% year-over-year). After the first seven months of this year, the market is down 19.8% at 75,752. Something worrying is happening also with the plug-in electric car sales, as...
