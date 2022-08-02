Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom

Read on www.wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Toombs County students head back to the classroom
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School Principal Marissa Morris says they welcomed back more than 820 students on Friday. She says this is the highest number of students they’ve had in a while. It’s all smiles in the hallways as students get accommodated to their new...
wtoc.com
Vidalia City Schools, Toombs Co. students return to school Friday
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school coverage continues with two neighboring schools heading back Friday in Toombs County and Vidalia City Schools. Just like we have been saying all week, it takes a little bit of time to adjust to the new year. The Superintendent says especially when dropping off and picking up the kids be patient – it will take about a week to get into the new routine.
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County students and staff head back to school
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Students and staff headed back to the classroom Wednesday. The first day of school was filled with lots of smiles, hugs, and even some dance moves at Robert W. Gadsden Elementary School. Principal Latasha Quarterman said the first day is always the best day.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. students return to class
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, a new group of students will be starting off the new school year this time in Effingham County on Thursday. They are ready but also always staying on their toes as the first day is always a little hectic. Especially as the enrollment...
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard. The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it...
wtoc.com
Summer Bonanza hosts media institute for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth mentor summer program is wrapping up this years activities with a media institute for their junior journalist. Summer Bonanza leaders mentored 80 children from ages six to 17 every Saturday since school ended in May. Over the summer, children joined the Georgia Southern Chapter...
wtoc.com
Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday. Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS students return to school Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tens of Thousands of students in Chatham County are heading back to school Wednesday. And there are some changes parents and students need to know about before heading out the door. The district has pushed back bell times for some schools and prioritized certain students for...
wtoc.com
First full-time safety director for Screven County schools
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, the school district added a full-time safety director for this school year. A generation ago, people in rural communities would have thought a “school safety director” was something for the big cities. Now, more and more of them recognize the need for one in these times.
wtoc.com
What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections. The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost...
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wtoc.com
All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new organization within the Alee Shriners has embraced the traditional mission of helping kids. The Alee Anglers will hold a free fishing derby for local kids at Lake Mayer next month and share their passion for fishing with young people in our community. Joining us...
wtoc.com
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local restaurants are making sure city workers get fed this week while on the job. The group of volunteers are making 400 meals a day through out the work week. The meals are prepared for any city worker including police and first responders. The group...
wtoc.com
Rising costs present challenges to charities helping the community
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Higher prices on fuel and everything else make it tougher for everyone to make ends meet. That includes the charities that help those who’re struggling. In Statesboro, one long-time charity is doing all they can to keep up with demand. The lines for food distribution...
wtoc.com
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County Animal Services is nearing capacity, and they say they’re always on the lookout for the right homes for their pets. Leaders with the county’s animal services say it’s a trend that’s happening across our area, not just in McIntosh County.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
