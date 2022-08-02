ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Real Estate Price Trends For Greensboro, North Carolina (Real Estate Investing Futures Forecast) – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Greensboro, NC (Built By Burlington Industries Founder Spencer Love) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home currently listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was built in 1937 by Spencer Love, the founder of Burlington Industries, which at its peak was one of the biggest employers of the city and the region as a giant in the textile industry. This home underwent extensive renovations in the 1990’s and is now on the market. Go on a photo tour of the home with me in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

These Are The Three Most Expensive Homes Now For Sale In Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

These are the three most expensive houses now for sale in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia. I go through a quick picture video tour of the most unusual one that should get the attention of people outside the area who may be thinking of moving into this region. People may think of Martinsville as an economically depressed area, but things are actually looking up for the entire region and Henry County will benefit.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Futures Market#Business Industry#Linus Business
News Argus

8432 Pheasant Ridge Dr.

Spacious 4 or 5 Bedroom House For Rent in Colfax - Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom home with approx 3050 sq ft plus a double garage for rent in the popular Colfax area. There is a bedroom and bath on the main level and then the master suite and other bedrooms are upstairs. There is also a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, and an island, and more! Great location conv to all of the Triad and the PTI Airport, Fedex, Honda Jet and more! NO SMOKING.
COLFAX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wallstreetwindow.com

Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
AXTON, VA
News Argus

741 Celtic Crossing Drive

Beautiful cul de sac home with new carpet and fresh pain - *****ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN THIS ASKING RENT IS SCAM*****. *****ANY LISTING ON FACEBOOK IS SCAM. WE NEVER POST ON FACEBOOK*****. Beautiful cul de sac home with new carpet and fresh paint! This delightful home in...
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

Lack of workforce housing is crisis that demands a holistic effort – now

The City of Winston-Salem has set a goal of creating 750 units of affordable, or workforce, housing annually for the next ten years. But the leading builder of affordable single-family housing for homeowners in the city, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, has produced only 430 units of workforce housing since the local Habitat affiliate started 37 years ago, a rate of about 12 houses per year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy