Real Estate Price Trends For Greensboro, North Carolina (Real Estate Investing Futures Forecast) – Mike Swanson

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Greensboro, NC (Built By Burlington Industries Founder Spencer Love) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home currently listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was built in 1937 by Spencer Love, the founder of Burlington Industries, which at its peak was one of the biggest employers of the city and the region as a giant in the textile industry. This home underwent extensive renovations in the 1990’s and is now on the market. Go on a photo tour of the home with me in this video.
These Are The Three Most Expensive Homes Now For Sale In Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia – Mike Swanson
These are the three most expensive houses now for sale in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia. I go through a quick picture video tour of the most unusual one that should get the attention of people outside the area who may be thinking of moving into this region. People may think of Martinsville as an economically depressed area, but things are actually looking up for the entire region and Henry County will benefit.
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam a Greensboro woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech real estate companies have profited off the convenience they offer buyers and sellers. Companies can make it easier to go through the process of getting your house on the market or going getting into your dream home. But the Federal Trade Commission says that convenience comes at a cost.
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
“It’s going to have a ripple effect”; Youth housing program predicted to help twice as many young adults with expansion
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In a time when more young adults need help, the Youth Focused backed housing initiative known as HEARTH has expanded the number of people it can help at a single time. HEARTH stands for Hope Empowerment And Resiliency Through Housing, and has helped dozens of young adults find their […]
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
8432 Pheasant Ridge Dr.
Spacious 4 or 5 Bedroom House For Rent in Colfax - Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom home with approx 3050 sq ft plus a double garage for rent in the popular Colfax area. There is a bedroom and bath on the main level and then the master suite and other bedrooms are upstairs. There is also a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, and an island, and more! Great location conv to all of the Triad and the PTI Airport, Fedex, Honda Jet and more! NO SMOKING.
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
741 Celtic Crossing Drive
Beautiful cul de sac home with new carpet and fresh pain - *****ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN THIS ASKING RENT IS SCAM*****. *****ANY LISTING ON FACEBOOK IS SCAM. WE NEVER POST ON FACEBOOK*****. Beautiful cul de sac home with new carpet and fresh paint! This delightful home in...
Lack of workforce housing is crisis that demands a holistic effort – now
The City of Winston-Salem has set a goal of creating 750 units of affordable, or workforce, housing annually for the next ten years. But the leading builder of affordable single-family housing for homeowners in the city, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, has produced only 430 units of workforce housing since the local Habitat affiliate started 37 years ago, a rate of about 12 houses per year.
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
'Building dollhouses out of boxes was my forte' | She's now among the less than 1% of Black women architects in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do any of these places sound familiar: St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gibsonville Elementary Replacement School, New Eastern Guilford High School or the Corbett Annex Recreation Center on the campus of NC A&T? All of these places have one thing in common: Sharon Graeber. She's helped on all of these projects as an architect.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
