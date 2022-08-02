Oconee Co Schools seek Hall of Fame nominees

oconee county high school

The Oconee County School District is looking for nominations for the next class of inductees for the Oconee County Schools Hall of Fame. Nomination information is the Oconee County School District website and nominations are due by the end of the month.

From the Oconee Co School District website…

If you know of a former employee of Oconee County Schools worthy of induction into the Oconee County Schools Hall of Fame, now is the time to make your nomination.

Being named to the OCS Hall of Fame is a very special honor for inductees and their families. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been employed by Oconee County Schools at any time during the history of education in Oconee County. They must also have left the school system for a period of three or more years or be deceased.

