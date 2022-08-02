ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Meet Baltimore County Shellenberger's first GOP opponent in 12 years

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 3 days ago
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County's top official loses another executive staffer

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski's term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Yes, even Mayor Brandon Scott has jury duty

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore fulfilled his civic duty Thursday by reporting for jury duty. The mayor tweeted a selfie early Wednesday morning from the Circuit Court downtown, saying "guess who has jury duty today!"Some on Twitter speculated the mayor would likely be excused, however, high-profile mayors have reported for duty before. Take for example New York City mayors Rudy Guiliani and Bill de Blasio, who served in 1999 and 2018, respectively.   It's unclear whether Scott was picked to serve on a jury, and whether he'll be skipping work. Regardless, the mayor will be paid $15 by the city for each day served.  Scott was missing from his usual seat next to Council President Nick Mosby at the city's spending board meeting Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear that he didn't attend, but it's likely. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Dan Cox spoke on the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show

More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not giving up in the city or any Democratic area as he is set to face Wes Moore in the general election.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Olszewski announces chief of staff departure

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that Dori Henry will serve as interim chief of staff beginning September 15th. Henry will assume the role following the departure of current Chief of Staff Pat Murray. "Dori has played a key role in every major initiative we have...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $60K in GTTF complaint

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $60,000 settlement with a man who sued the city after he spent over a year in prison when he was arrested by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. According to the board's agenda, GTTF officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward arrested Derrick Anderson in connection with a reported shooting in 2016. The officers found a handgun on him and he faced a slew of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson plead guilty to possession of a regulated firearm and served 14...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore

While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

James Rouse's Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore's inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration's handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county's Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

