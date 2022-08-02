Meet Baltimore County Shellenberger’s first GOP opponent in 12 years

Read on www.wypr.org
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski’s term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures
While the county’s Board of Elections had counted all the ballots by Friday, July 29, there could be recounts coming in Districts 23 and 24. The post Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Antisemitic graffiti on Baltimore Co. mailboxes spark outrage
Along Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County, spray-painted on mailboxes is offensive, antisemitic graffiti.
Yes, even Mayor Brandon Scott has jury duty
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore fulfilled his civic duty Thursday by reporting for jury duty. The mayor tweeted a selfie early Wednesday morning from the Circuit Court downtown, saying "guess who has jury duty today!"Some on Twitter speculated the mayor would likely be excused, however, high-profile mayors have reported for duty before. Take for example New York City mayors Rudy Guiliani and Bill de Blasio, who served in 1999 and 2018, respectively. It's unclear whether Scott was picked to serve on a jury, and whether he'll be skipping work. Regardless, the mayor will be paid $15 by the city for each day served. Scott was missing from his usual seat next to Council President Nick Mosby at the city's spending board meeting Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear that he didn't attend, but it's likely.
WBAL Radio
Dan Cox spoke on the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show
More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not giving up in the city or any Democratic area as he is set to face Wes Moore in the general election.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces chief of staff departure
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that Dori Henry will serve as interim chief of staff beginning September 15th. Henry will assume the role following the departure of current Chief of Staff Pat Murray. “Dori has played a key role in every major initiative we have...
Baltimore spending board approves $60K in GTTF complaint
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $60,000 settlement with a man who sued the city after he spent over a year in prison when he was arrested by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. According to the board's agenda, GTTF officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward arrested Derrick Anderson in connection with a reported shooting in 2016. The officers found a handgun on him and he faced a slew of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson plead guilty to possession of a regulated firearm and served 14...
foxbaltimore.com
Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
wypr.org
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
chestertownspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
baltimorebrew.com
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor assaulted along Pennsylvania Avenue now calling for change
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) – — Baltimore City Pastor Rodney Hudson says he was ambushed along Pennsylvania Avenue Monday. “He just took his hand, and cocked his hand back and hit me as hard as he could. I fell to the ground. It was such a hard punch,” said Hudson.
foxbaltimore.com
Expert: 'We have a cesspool of politics' making crime fighting more difficult
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a night of community bonding and conversations, leaders in Baltimore City are faced with the reality that the violence isn’t slowing down yet some elected officials remain defensive about the issues. During National Night Out Tuesday – a nationwide event where law enforcement officers...
wypr.org
Baltimore city earmarks $14.7 million COVID-19 relief funds for community trash removal
The city of Baltimore carved out $14.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus pandemic relief funds for trash clean up efforts in longtime neglected neighborhoods. The Board of Estimates, the city’s spending arm, approved the measure known as the Clean Corps initiative on Wednesday. Clean Corps...
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
