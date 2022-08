When Doug Bell and Jeff Gagnon opened DJ’s Clam Shack in Key West in 2009, they wanted to represent the best of all possible seafood worlds. They wanted to serve bowls of New England clam chowder and Maine lobster rolls and fried or steamed Ipswich clams (the “crème de la crème of clams,” Bell says). But they also didn’t want to neglect the favorites of the Florida Keys: cracked conch, mahi mahi tacos, fried shrimp.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO