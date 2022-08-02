ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DC Heat Wave: Another stretch of sweltering temperatures as dog days of summer continue

By Mike Thomas
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Wave#Heat Index#National Weather Service#Dog Days
The Independent

Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain

Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month

August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Wild storms are set to sweep across Australia and lash EVERY state with tens of millions warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather for the next week

Australians are being warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather as damaging winds and heavy rainfall sweep across the country. Powerful twin cold fronts battered Western Australia on Monday with gale force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves and is set to continue until late Wednesday. The slow moving...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Miami

NEXT WEATHER Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera weighs in on quiet start to hurricane season

MIAMI  - Where are the Hurricanes?I'm getting asked that a lot. This is the 7th consecutive year that conditions in the Tropical Atlantic Basin have been favorable for an above-average season.NOAA, seeing these signals, has once again predicted we will check off a lot of names this year. Yet so far, we've only used three and it's already August.So why are things so quiet? Is the Saharan dust I've been going on about the culprit?Well before I get into that let's keep things in perspective.From a climatological view, the majority of tropical activity doesn't happen until August. In fact, the "peak"...
ENVIRONMENT
The New York Times

Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat

Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy