DC Heat Wave: Another stretch of sweltering temperatures as dog days of summer continue

natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
3rd heat wave grips the South this summer, and experts say it will get worse
The third heat wave of the still-early summer is scorching the US South, and "it will get worse ... before it gets better," warns the National Weather Service.
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast
Nearly 80 million people, primarily along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
natureworldnews.com
Heat Dome in the Pacific Northwest to Shift in the US East Coast in Early August
A heat dome over the Pacific Northwest will shift toward the US East Coast during the first week of August, according to a new weather forecast. US meteorologists said that the looming extreme heat will be one of the hottest events brought by the ongoing summer season. High temperatures will...
Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest
As a heat wave builds in the northwestern United States, temperatures will push toward levels not experienced since all-time record highs were set in June 2021, and the heat will bring a slew of impacts to the region ranging from health concerns to wildfire potential, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Compared to...
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
Temperatures fell short of all-time records set in the late June 2021 heat wave, but the past week's heat had greater staying power, baking the region in above-normal warmth for five to seven days. The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced...
Spike in heat may bring hottest weather of the year in the Northeast
A brief surge of very hot air has its sights set on part of the northeastern United States this week. Temperatures in New York and New England are expected to peak near the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark on Thursday, which will be the hottest weather of the year, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
Wild storms are set to sweep across Australia and lash EVERY state with tens of millions warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather for the next week
Australians are being warned to brace for 'exceptionally dangerous' weather as damaging winds and heavy rainfall sweep across the country. Powerful twin cold fronts battered Western Australia on Monday with gale force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves and is set to continue until late Wednesday. The slow moving...
NEXT WEATHER Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera weighs in on quiet start to hurricane season
MIAMI - Where are the Hurricanes?I'm getting asked that a lot. This is the 7th consecutive year that conditions in the Tropical Atlantic Basin have been favorable for an above-average season.NOAA, seeing these signals, has once again predicted we will check off a lot of names this year. Yet so far, we've only used three and it's already August.So why are things so quiet? Is the Saharan dust I've been going on about the culprit?Well before I get into that let's keep things in perspective.From a climatological view, the majority of tropical activity doesn't happen until August. In fact, the "peak"...
Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat
Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
natureworldnews.com
Dangerously Hot Summer Conditions to Persist Across the United States: Weather Forecast
Dangerously hot summer conditions have been persistent across vast portions of the United States as of Thursday, August 4, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). The said summer heat is expected to progress in the coming hours and days, with above-average temperatures that could...
