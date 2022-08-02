Mase Offers Clarity to Fivio Foreign’s Advance: “I Gave Him $750K”

Read on thesource.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Ma$e Responds To Fivio Foreign's $5K Record Deal Revelation: "Diddy 2.0"
The music industry has been known to take advantage of up-and-coming artists on more than one occasion, and during an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Fivio Foreign admitted to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo that he was one of them. The New York native revealed that,...
TMZ.com
Fivio Foreign Teases Ma$e Sample After Griping About Contract Money
Ma$e’s viral "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" interview isn't sitting well with Fivio Foreign ... but he might have a way to get back at his ex-mentor in a way that gets them both paid. Fivio teased a new single on Wednesday that clearly samples one of Ma$e’s Bad...
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’
Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch
Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead
Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.
Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’
Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
thesource.com
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Connect On Dr. Dre Production On "Is This Love ('09)"
Eminem unveiled his second greatest hits album early this morning, Curtain Call 2. The new project highlights the biggest hits of his career since his 2009 comeback with Relapse but it also highlights some unreleased cuts from that era. "Is This Love (09)" is one of the most anticipated records of his latest release. Em and 50 Cent reunite with Dr. Dre for the record, which has leaked in some shape or another over the years. It's a mischievous record that brings Fif into Em's world a bit more with dated references to Kaitlyn Jenner, which he acknowledges on the record, rapping, "Hi, I'm Shady's Cronie, Shady done rubbed off on me."
thesource.com
Rick Ross Seemingly Upset After Not Being Allowed Inside Buckingham Palace
Rick Ross is pretty used to being able to get in to wherever he wants, but on a recent trip to London, the “Biggest Bawse” says he was denied entry into Buckingham Palace. “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Rozay said on his Instagram Story. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”
thesource.com
[WATCH] Drake Releases Video for ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Banger “Sticky”
Drake is back with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album. In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.
Complex
The Game Announces Social Media Break After Saying He Was ‘Betrayed,’ Delays Album Release Date Again
After a rough few weeks, The Game announced on social media that he’s going to take a break from social media, and also announced he’s delaying his Drillmatic album again. In a lengthy Instagram post, the California-bred rapper said he had been significantly “backstabbed & betrayed” these past few weeks and announced he’s taking some time offline to regroup.
