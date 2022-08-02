ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Variety

Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios (“Angel Warrior,” “Palawan: Last Man Out”), “1521” is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines...
GAMINGbible

The Oracle From The Matrix Franchise, Mary Alice, Has Passed Away Aged 85

The Matrix Revolutions actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 85, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Alice was found in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday 27 July. She is believed to have died from natural causes. The talented actress will be remembered by fans for portraying The Oracle, both in The Matrix Revolutions and the video game Enter The Matrix. Alice took over the role after Gloria Foster, who portrayed The Oracle in the first two Matrix movies, passed away in 2001.
GAMINGbible

The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality

Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
GAMINGbible

Iron Man Game Rumoured To Be In Development By EA

As well as its cinematic universe, Marvel has been making huge footprints in the gaming world of late. It's always had killer games (Spiderman 1 and 2 on the PS1 remain two of my ultimate comfort games), but their recent titles have been fantastic. From 2018's Spiderman, to Marvel's Avengers, to the critically adored Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel's been having a good run in the video game world.
GAMINGbible

‘Star Wars: Andor’ Gets Full Trailer And New Release Date

Star Wars Celebration was a busy ol’ time for fans. We had so many updates to keep up with. There was the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, news on the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, plus the series premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Amidst all that though, Lucasfilm dropped...
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

