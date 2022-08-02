Read on shoresportsnetwork.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
JSBL Basketball – Shavar Reynolds Leads Stern’s Trailer to JSBL Championship in Star-Studded Final
MANASQUAN -- Like a lot of players in the Shore's preeminent summer league, Shavar Reynolds joined the Jersey Shore Basketball League in 2019 to work on his game between seasons of playing college basketball. After the league helped Reynolds improve himself for successful seasons at both Seton Hall and Monmouth...
Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? Vintage Photo Of Asbury Park,NJ Has Settled It
I happened to stumble upon a vintage photo taken right here in Asbury Park that will put one our most well-known debates to rest. What is the most debated topic in New Jersey? You should know this. That's right, it is the legendary Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham argument. The...
Can You Legally Rescue A Dog Trapped In A Car During Hot Weather In New Jersey?
Despite this topic being discussed every single year, we still have a problem. A lot of pet owners know this but it is extremely dangerous to leave your dog in the car -- especially when it is hot outside and even when its NOT that hot out. Did you know...
Look Out, New Jersey – A Dangerous New Texting Scam is On the Rise
These scammers think of everything. Beware, New Jersey. Yet another scam is on the rise. This time, they're targeting you by pretending to be a company known for its safe transactions - PayPal. The other morning, my Mom texted me that she got one of these messages. I'm glad she...
BEWARE To New Jersey Car Owners: Viral Social Media Challenge Is Targeting You
There will come a day when I no longer have to warn you about stupid social media challenges. At least, there better be. We've got another one for you to worry about. You'd think the kids would learn by now. This is far from the first social media challenge we've...
New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Cool Off In This Heat Wave At Cooling Centers In Monmouth & Ocean Counties
It is HOT...in case you couldn't tell. I am usually ready to bake in the sun but health professionals are urging New Jersey residents to only go outside for short bursts while we ride out the rest of this heat wave. But sometimes that isn't enough. Cooling centers are being...
Get Fresh New Jersey Grown Tomatoes For Free In Seaside Heights, NJ
In scorching hot weather like this, how does a fresh, juicy, refreshing New Jersey grown tomato sound?. You could eat them with just a small sprinkle of salt. OR you can go big and add some fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and even some fresh basil on top. OR you...
Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?
Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
Shameful US Map Accurately Calls New Jersey Out for What it’s Worst At
This map will leave you feeling attacked and validated at the same time. Every now and then, a website will put together a map with data about each state. The topic is usually lighthearted, like each state's favorite Halloween candy, or what your state orders most to drink at the bar!
Jersey Shore, NJ Residents: Please Follow This Schedule When Watering Your Lawns
As fun as Summer can be, it is also a pretty intense time of year between the hot temperatures and lack of rain. According to News12.com, a water company in New Jersey is trying to preemptively avoid any shortages. Here is how you an help. American Water is asking residents...
Unique, Safety Hair Contraption Should Be Available At Every New Jersey Bar
The Jersey Shore is known to be the perfect scene for social butterflies. SO many people travel down to the Garden State during the Summer months and you never know who you are going to meet. But it also can be dangerous because SO many people travel down to the...
Would You Dare Drive Down New Jersey’s Most Haunted Road?
New Jersey is full of abandoned towns, creepy things to do, and even some paranormal places. Growing up in New Jersey, you hear tales about weird places like The Devil's Tree, Gravity Hill, and the most haunted road: Clinton Road. They're supposedly all haunted. Out of these places, the only...
