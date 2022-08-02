Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
17 MORE dangerous Android apps spotted – Delete these now
In July alone, we reported over 100 malicious apps being removed from the Google Play Store. Malware comes in many forms, and some allow hackers to take control of your phone, while others steal personal information or sign you up for subscription services that are difficult to get out of. Tap or click for 36 malicious apps to delete from your phone now.
Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone
Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to add a Google Password Manager shortcut to your home screen
Google lets Android users create a handy shortcut for the Password Manager. Here's how you can create one for easy access to your passwords.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
How to use find my phone on Android
Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
The Easiest Way To Find Your Android Phone's IP Address
If you have wondered how the requests sent over the internet arrive at the right destination every time, the answer is IP addresses. An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a string of digits and periods given to a network or a device connected to that network. Think of an IP address as the return address on a letter, and the letter as your web requests. The data packets are encoded with an IP address before they're sent over the network. Devices like your Android phone first connect to the network, and in turn, the network gives the phone access to the web. So the network and the phone need unique identifiers — essentially, two types of addresses.
The Chromecast Protocol - A Brief Look
After almost a month of reconnaissance through the study of Chromium’s code, VLC’s code and other people’s attempts, we finally have figured out the Chromecast protocol, and it works flawlessly and reliably!. Big Buck Bunny clip playing on my TV (Chromecast built-in) and the GNOME Network Displays...
How to quickly reset your network settings on Android and iOS
Did you suddenly notice Wi-Fi connectivity errors, Bluetooth lag, or call drops on your iPhone or Android? Your phone's corrupted network settings might be the prime reason behind connectivity issues. Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone lead to an inconvenient experience. You can reboot your phone or...
Apple releases video answering questions about switching to iPhone from Android
With the introduction of the 2022 iPhone 14 series possibly as close as six weeks away, Apple is taking the opportunity to plant a seed in the mind of Android users. A video released by the Cupertino crew today is titled "Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered." The video...
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone is now official, we heard all about the handset’s specifications earlier and now we have a video of the handset. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and its range of features. . As...
iQOO 9T Android smartphone unveiled
IQOO has launched their latest Androids smartphone, the iQOO 9T and the device comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.
